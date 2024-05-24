শুক্রবার , ২৪ মে ২০২৪ | ১০ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

'Pressure and politics': KL Rahul's 'good' advice that made Justin Langer pull out of India head coach race | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ২৪, ২০২৪ ১:০০ পূর্বাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Lucknow Super Giants head coach Justin Langer was interested in the India head coach job but skipper KL Rahul‘s advice made him take a step back and reconsider the massive commitment he was going for.
Langer had previously said that coaching the Indian team would be an amazing job but recently put himself out of contention.
Langer in a recent interview said that Rahul told him managing Team India is a very high pressure job and is a thousand times more difficult than managing an IPL franchise.
“It would be an amazing job, [but] I have [put myself out of contention],” Langer said on BBC’s Stumped podcast.
“I also know that it’s an all-encompassing role, and having done it for four years with the Australian team, honestly, it’s exhausting. And that’s the Australian job!”
“I was talking to KL Rahul and he said, ‘You know, if you think there’s pressure and politics in an IPL team, multiply that by a thousand, [that’s] coaching India. That was a good bit of advice, I guess,” Langer said.
The deadline for applications for India head coach job closes on May 27 and the likes of Australian greats Ricky Ponting, Langer and Kiwi legend Stephen Fleming have pulled out of the race.
Ponting on Thursday revealed he was approached to be India’s next head cricket coach, but said the demands of the high-profile job meant he was unlikely to take it up.
Ponting, 49, is head coach of Delhi Capitals in the IPL and has television commitments in Australia.





