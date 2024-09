google_ad_client = "ca-pub-4770550234200900"; /* footer2 */ google_ad_slot = "footer2"; google_ad_width = 300; google_ad_height = 250; google_ad_client = "ca-pub-4770550234200900"; /* footer2 */ google_ad_slot = "footer2"; google_ad_width = 300; google_ad_height = 250;





Prince William made his first appearance just a day after his wife Kate Middleton announced that her chemotherapy had ended. He visited a Welsh city and watched a performance by local schoolchildren. Watch the video to know more.







