Pritam Drove To Salman Khan’s Panvel Farmhouse Late Night To Get Approval For THIS Song | Bollywood News

During Metro In Dino album launch, Pritam talked about Bhushan Kumar’s passion for music and also shared an interesting story behind Bajrangi Bhaijaan song!

The star cast of Anurag Basu’s upcoming film ‘Metro…In Dino’ recently came together for the film’s album launch on Monday. Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Neena Gupta and others looked glamorous at the album launch. They were also joined by producer Bhushan Kumar, and music composer Pritam. During the event, Pritam praised Bhushan Kumar’s ‘passion for music’, and recalled an interesting story behind the song ‘Aaj Ki Party’ from Salman Khan’s 2015 film ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’.

During the album launch of Metro In Dino, Pritam spoke about Bhushan Kumar and said, “He has a passion for music. I have known him since 2001–2002 — over 25 years. I’m just talking about the passion now. Like during Bajrangi Bhaijaan, the whole movie was done, and he said, ‘Abhi, mujhe ek gaana chahiye. (Now I want another song). So that song was Aaj Ki Party. I composed that. To get it into the album, one night we just drove to Salman Khan’s farmhouse in Panvel. Just like that! Let’s get this approved. (laughs). We drove in the middle of the night. And we were just sitting there — even he didn’t know we were coming. We hadn’t even told him we were coming. So obviously he had some other commitments. And he (Bhushan Kumar) got the song approved. So, this is the level of passion.”

Bajrangi Bhaijaan, starring Salman Khan, Harshaali Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, released in 2015, and became a huge commercial success. The songs from the film, composed by Pritam, remain memorable even years later.

About Metro…In Dino

Directed by Anurag Basu, ‘Metro… In Dino’ is a spiritual successor to the 2007 film ‘Life in a… Metro’. The modern-day anthology, directed by Anurag Basu, brings together a powerhouse cast of Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles. Set in four metro cities, including Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Bangalore, the film promises to explore the bittersweet tale of love comprising four urban relationships as they navigate love, life, and loss. Metro… In Dino will be released in theatres on July 4, 2025.

