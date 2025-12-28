Prithviraj Sukumaran To Appear In Tovino Thomas’ Pallichattambi? Reports Hint At Cameo Role | Malayalam-cinema News

Last Updated: December 28, 2025, 15:09 IST

Is Prithviraj Sukumaran part of Tovino Thomas’ Pallichattambi? Reports suggest the actor has joined the shoot for a cameo role. Here’s what we know so far.

Reports suggest that Prithviraj Sukumaran may be filming a cameo role in Tovino Thomas’ upcoming action film Pallichattambi.

After sharing screen space in L2: Empuraan, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Tovino Thomas may be reuniting once again — this time in a surprising capacity. Reports suggest that Prithviraj has joined the sets of Tovino’s upcoming action film Pallichattambi for a special cameo appearance.

Reports Hint at Prithviraj Joining the Shoot

According to industry buzz, Prithviraj Sukumaran has already begun filming his portions for Pallichattambi and is expected to wrap up his cameo in about three days. While the makers are keeping details about his role tightly under wraps, the development has sparked excitement among Malayalam cinema fans, especially given the actor’s selective choices.

The film is directed by Dijo Jose Antony, marking another collaboration between the filmmaker and Prithviraj after their successful outing Jana Gana Mana. With Tovino Thomas leading the film, expectations are already high for this action-packed venture.

About Pallichattambi and Its Cast

Pallichattambi features Kayadu Lohar as the female lead opposite Tovino Thomas, making it one of her notable upcoming Malayalam projects. The supporting cast includes seasoned actors like Vijayaraghavan, Johny Antony, Sudheer Karamana, TG Ravi, and Prashanth Alexander, further strengthening the film’s ensemble.

The makers have so far remained silent about the storyline, but the involvement of these names hints at a gritty, performance-driven action drama.

Prithviraj Wraps Up Daayra Before Joining New Sets

Before reportedly stepping onto the Pallichattambi set, Prithviraj Sukumaran completed shooting for his Hindi film Daayra. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan alongside him, with Prithviraj essaying the role of a police officer.

The actor himself shared the update on social media, posting a picture with Kareena and Meghna Gulzar, marking the completion of his shoot and confirming it as his next Bollywood release after Sarzameen earlier this year.

What’s Next for Prithviraj Sukumaran?

Prithviraj’s upcoming slate remains packed. He is expected to return to theatres with I, Nobody, a political heist action film directed by Nissam Basheer, which is currently eyeing a summer 2026 release. A few portions of the film are still left to be shot.

He will also headline Khalifa, an action entertainer scheduled for an Onam release next year, directed by Vysakh. The film reportedly features Mohanlal in a cameo, designed as a narrative bridge to its prequel.

Adding to his already impressive lineup, Prithviraj has also been roped in as the main antagonist in Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Varanasi, directed by SS Rajamouli — a project that has already generated massive buzz across industries.

First Published: December 28, 2025, 15:09 IST