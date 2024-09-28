Priyadarshan BREAKS Silence on Hera Pheri 3, Akshay Kumar Reunion at IIFA: ‘I Hope It Will…’

Filmmaker Priyadarshan has broken his silence regarding the much-anticipated Hera Pheri 3 during an interaction at the IIFA Utsavam 2024. Known for his comedic genius, Priyadarshan has previously collaborated with Akshay Kumar on a string of successful films, including Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhag, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and De Dana Dan. Their last collaboration was in 2010 for Khatta Meetha, and fans are eager to see them back together.

When asked about the excitement surrounding Hera Pheri 3, Priyadarshan expressed hope for a successful reunion with Akshay and the original team. “Let’s hope for the best. So far it was a very great combination always. The teams have worked with me and Akshay. I hope it will happen again,” he said.

In addition to Hera Pheri 3, Priyadarshan is gearing up for another film with Akshay Kumar titled Bhooth Bangla, a horror comedy where Akshay will reportedly play a magician alongside three female co-stars. “Yeah, that’s what I said. I hope it will work the same way,” Priyadarshan remarked when asked for updates on the film. The project, based on themes of black magic, is set to begin shooting soon and is expected to release in 2025.

During the media interaction, Priyadarshan also touched on the thriving Malayalam film industry, which has seen a surge in successful releases recently. Films like Manjummel Boys, Aadujeevitham and Aavesham have been performed extremely well at the box office. “We don’t have money, but we have good content,” he stated. “There’s so much exposure of cinema to the world, so content works better than stars. Absolutely, no doubt,” he added.

Reflecting on the re-release trend in the industry, Priyadarshan expressed interest in revisiting his classic films. “Maybe we are looking for Kaalapani and Kilukkam,” he said, indicating a desire to share his earlier works with new audiences.