শনিবার , ২৮ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৪ | ১৩ই আশ্বিন, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Priyadarshan BREAKS Silence on Hera Pheri 3, Akshay Kumar Reunion at IIFA: ‘I Hope It Will…’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ২৮, ২০২৪ ৭:৪১ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Priyadarshan BREAKS Silence on Hera Pheri 3, Akshay Kumar Reunion at IIFA: ‘I Hope It Will…’


Curated By: Shrishti Negi

Last Updated:

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Priyadarshan opens up on his reunion with Akshay Kumar.

Priyadarshan opens up on his reunion with Akshay Kumar.

At IIFA Utsavam, filmmaker Priyadarshan shares his hopes for Hera Pheri 3 and the excitement of reuniting with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar for Bhooth Bangla.

Filmmaker Priyadarshan has broken his silence regarding the much-anticipated Hera Pheri 3 during an interaction at the IIFA Utsavam 2024. Known for his comedic genius, Priyadarshan has previously collaborated with Akshay Kumar on a string of successful films, including Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhag, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and De Dana Dan. Their last collaboration was in 2010 for Khatta Meetha, and fans are eager to see them back together.

When asked about the excitement surrounding Hera Pheri 3, Priyadarshan expressed hope for a successful reunion with Akshay and the original team. “Let’s hope for the best. So far it was a very great combination always. The teams have worked with me and Akshay. I hope it will happen again,” he said.

In addition to Hera Pheri 3, Priyadarshan is gearing up for another film with Akshay Kumar titled Bhooth Bangla, a horror comedy where Akshay will reportedly play a magician alongside three female co-stars. “Yeah, that’s what I said. I hope it will work the same way,” Priyadarshan remarked when asked for updates on the film. The project, based on themes of black magic, is set to begin shooting soon and is expected to release in 2025.

During the media interaction, Priyadarshan also touched on the thriving Malayalam film industry, which has seen a surge in successful releases recently. Films like Manjummel Boys, Aadujeevitham and Aavesham have been performed extremely well at the box office. “We don’t have money, but we have good content,” he stated. “There’s so much exposure of cinema to the world, so content works better than stars. Absolutely, no doubt,” he added.

Reflecting on the re-release trend in the industry, Priyadarshan expressed interest in revisiting his classic films. “Maybe we are looking for Kaalapani and Kilukkam,” he said, indicating a desire to share his earlier works with new audiences.

shrishti mugshot 2023 11 7bb105a564bf90c8f65ef71be2fe2958
Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes br…Read More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Priyadarshan BREAKS Silence on Hera Pheri 3, Akshay Kumar Reunion at IIFA: ‘I Hope It Will…’
Priyadarshan BREAKS Silence on Hera Pheri 3, Akshay Kumar Reunion at IIFA: ‘I Hope It Will…’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks star in South Africa’s win over Ireland in 1st T20I |
Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks star in South Africa’s win over Ireland in 1st T20I |
খেলাধুলা
Sonakshi Sinha Shares What She’d Change About Zaheer Iqbal: ‘He’s A Very Noisy Person’ | Exclusive
Sonakshi Sinha Shares What She’d Change About Zaheer Iqbal: ‘He’s A Very Noisy Person’ | Exclusive
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
সুদিন ফিরেছে বিএনপির, তারেক রহমান ফিরবেন কবে?
সুদিন ফিরেছে বিএনপির, তারেক রহমান ফিরবেন কবে?
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
একুশের প্রথম প্রহরে লোকারণ্য চট্টগ্রামের শহিদ মিনার

একুশের প্রথম প্রহরে লোকারণ্য চট্টগ্রামের শহিদ মিনার

 Salman Khan Reacts To Tiger 3 Fans Bursting Crackers In Theatres, Badshah-Mrunal Thakur Spark Dating Rumours

Salman Khan Reacts To Tiger 3 Fans Bursting Crackers In Theatres, Badshah-Mrunal Thakur Spark Dating Rumours

 জামালপুরে ভুট্টাক্ষেতে মিলল হাত বাঁধা অজ্ঞাত নারীর মরদেহ

জামালপুরে ভুট্টাক্ষেতে মিলল হাত বাঁধা অজ্ঞাত নারীর মরদেহ

 বাজেটে শ্রমিকশ্রেনীর জন্য রেশনিং ব্যবস্থা করুন : বাংলাদেশ ন্যাপ

বাজেটে শ্রমিকশ্রেনীর জন্য রেশনিং ব্যবস্থা করুন : বাংলাদেশ ন্যাপ

 ‘কোটার নামে সরকারবিরোধী আন্দোলন করছে জামায়াত-শিবির’

‘কোটার নামে সরকারবিরোধী আন্দোলন করছে জামায়াত-শিবির’

 সরকারবিরোধী বিক্ষোভে উত্তাল ইসরাইল

সরকারবিরোধী বিক্ষোভে উত্তাল ইসরাইল

 পাইকগাছায় আনসার ও ভিডিপির বৃক্ষরোপন

পাইকগাছায় আনসার ও ভিডিপির বৃক্ষরোপন

 আজ (৬ ডিসেম্বর) কলারোয়া মুক্ত দিবস 

আজ (৬ ডিসেম্বর) কলারোয়া মুক্ত দিবস 

 চট্টগ্রামে সম্মিলিত আবৃত্তি জোটের নেতৃত্বে ফারুক-মুজাহিদ

চট্টগ্রামে সম্মিলিত আবৃত্তি জোটের নেতৃত্বে ফারুক-মুজাহিদ

 Deepika Padukone’s Airport Look Is Your Winter Wardrobe Inspiration

Deepika Padukone’s Airport Look Is Your Winter Wardrobe Inspiration