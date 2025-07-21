Priyanka Chopra Birthday Celebration Photos: Priyanka Chopra Rocks Sexy Bikinis, Kisses Nick Jonas On Tropical Birthday Trip | Pics | Bollywood News

Last Updated: July 21, 2025, 15:10 IST

Priyanaka Chopra Birthday Celebrations: Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated her 43rd birthday in a tropical paradise with Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie.

Priyanka Chopra Rocks Sexy Bikinis On Tropical Birthday Trip.

Priyanaka Chopra Birthday Celebrations: Bollywood and Hollywood’s much-loved global icon, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, rang in her 43rd birthday in sun-drenched style — and fans can’t stop swooning. The actress spent her special day in a tropical paradise with husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie, and the vacation looked like something straight out of a dream.

While the exact location remains under wraps, looks like the couple escaped to a luxurious beach resort complete with pristine waters, powdery sand and swing sets over the ocean. On Sunday, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra gave fans a glimpse into their sun-kissed getaway by posting a carousel of candid photos from the celebration on Instagram.

In one of the photos, Priyanka looked radiant in a vibrant yellow bikini, her gold hoops catching the light as she posed happily on the beach. In another shot, she changed into a striking red bikini. Standing by the shore, she wrapped her arms around Nick as the two shared a kiss, both of them barefoot and laughing.

The photos moved between romantic and spirited — one especially striking photo showed Priyanka in a striped bikini, swinging freely over the ocean. Her legs stretched out mid-air and her hair whipped gently by the wind, it looked like the kind of carefree happiness only vacations — and birthday freedom — can bring!

One of the more heartwarming highlights came with a family frame. Nick is seen holding Malti Marie as the trio relaxes together. Though the couple have been mindful about keeping their daughter’s face off-camera, the photo caught the eyes of the fans

Priyanka captioned the photos, “Winning at life. 🙏🏽 Grateful. Thank you all for the birthday wishes, messages and calls. My heart is full.” Nick, on the other hand, wrote, “Nothing brings me more joy in this life than celebrating you @priyankachopra happy birthday my love.”

Fans were quick to flood the post with love, calling the vacation “goals” and hailing Priyanka’s glow as “timeless.”

Professionally, Priyanka was last seen in the action comedy Heads of State opposite Idris Elba and John Cena. Her next big project is SS Rajamouli’s much-anticipated SSMB29 with Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film’s Tanzania schedule is expected to kick off soon.

