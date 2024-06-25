মঙ্গলবার , ২৫ জুন ২০২৪ | ১১ই আষাঢ়, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Priyanka Chopra Drops An Adorable Photo Of Nick Jonas Holding Malti Marie In Arms, Says ‘Daddy’s Home’

Priyanka Chopra shares new photo

Priyanka Chopra shares new photo

On Sunday, Priyanka shared a reel featuring her daughter Malti and moments spent with her loved ones.

Priyanka Chopra is currently busy shooting for her next film The Bluff in Australia. She is with her daughter Malti Marie and often shares a lot of photos on social media. Today, she shared another adorable photo in which Nick Jonas is seen holding their daughter in his arms.

In the photo, Nick is seen walking in the park with Malti Marie in his arms. Daddy’s home reads the caption. On Sunday, Priyanka shared a reel featuring her daughter Malti and moments spent with her loved ones. The clip featured Malti Marie, her mother Madhu Chopra, her manager’s son and other near and dear ones. However, PeeCee marked Nick Jonas’s absence with a sweet line in the post. She penned the caption, “My angel baby, my best friend, my godson, my brother from another mother and my actual mother. Nothing like family and friends to keep you rejuvenated . Miss you gaga @nickjonas . Can’t wait til you’re here..#thebluff ‍☠️ #homeiswheretheheartis #workingmom.”

Take a look here:

After revealing the injuries she sustained during an action sequence, Priyanka Chopra also recently shared another reel. The video captures her busy schedule, including moments between makeup sessions, preparations, physiotherapy and heartwarming interactions with her daughter, Malti Marie.

On Saturday, the Love Again star took to Instagram and shared the video with the caption, “Previously… on #thebluff #stunts #actionaddict #workingsaturday.”

In the video, one can see Priyanka working with her makeup team on fake injury marks and her look for the film, followed by glimpses of injuries on her arm and face and moments with her co-stars. In between, one can also spot little Malti on the sets, holding her mother’s hands, having dinner with her and enjoying music during the breaks.

While Priyanka looks quite exhausted and drained, considering the high-octane action scenes and her busy schedule, the little munchkin is equally adorable.

Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. A news writer with over a decade of experience, Akriti loves to keep a close wat



