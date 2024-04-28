Priyanka Chopra Enjoys A Softie With Malti Marie; Captures Hubby Nick Jonas In Latest Video; Watch

Priyanka Chopra, a remarkable and multi-talented actress, has smoothly transitioned between the worlds of Bollywood and Hollywood. Her diverse range of films and projects always highlights her acting prowess. Continuously capturing the admiration of her fans, Chopra likes to keep them entertained with her social media posts. On Monday too, Priyanka Chopra gave a glimpse of everything that is happening in her life.

Maintaining that trajectory, the actress recently offered a peek into her current life, featuring her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter, Malti Marie Jonas. The video she shared encapsulates various moments from her work commitments to family vacations. Throughout the video, Malti Marie appears as a constant companion by Priyanka’s side. Starting with Nick lighting a fireplace, it captures glimpses of their ice cream dates as well as heartwarming scenes of Priyanka holding her daughter and enjoying quality time together. Priyanka captioned the video simply with “Life lately..” accompanied by an emoji.

Check it out:

Recently, the actress posted pictures of snow-covered mountains along with some selfies taken at the picturesque destination of Crans-Montana in Switzerland. Among the images was also a snapshot of her at a dining establishment. She captioned her Swiss collection with, “Oh, to spend some time in Crans Montana, even for a moment.. Can I please stay…” Shibani Dandekar commented, “Stunning! This hairstyle suits you.” Meanwhile, Shilpa Shirodkar expressed her admiration with heart emojis in the comments.

In 2018, Priyanka and Nick exchanged vows. Their family joy expanded with the arrival of their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in 2022.

Priyanka Chopra moved to the USA in 2012 after the release of songs like In My City and Exotic. Now, more than a decade later, she has bagged multiple impressive projects such as Baywatch, The Matrix Resurrections and high-budget shows like Quantico and Citadel. She was last seen in the romantic drama Love Again alongside Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. Her next lead film is the action comedy Head of State, which also has Idris Elba and John Cena in the main roles.

In India, Priyanka Chopra celebrates the success of films produced by her production house, Purple Pebble Pictures, which she established in 2015. The production house’s documentary To Kill a Tiger, released in 2022, earned a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature Film. Additionally, the Marathi film Paani received the prestigious National Film Award for Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation in 2019.