শনিবার, ১৫ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১০:৫৭ অপরাহ্ন
Priyanka Chopra Exudes 'Princess' Vibes At Globetrotter Event, Leaves Fans Awestruck | Bollywood News
বিনোদন

Priyanka Chopra Exudes ‘Princess’ Vibes At Globetrotter Event, Leaves Fans Awestruck | Bollywood News

  আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ১৫ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Priyanka Chopra Exudes ‘Princess’ Vibes At Globetrotter Event, Leaves Fans Awestruck | Bollywood News


Priyanka Chopra looked stunning in a white traditional outfit at the GlobeTrotter event in Hyderabad, and greeted fans warmly with a ‘namaste’.

Priyanka Chopra slays in white traditional outfit at GlobeTrotter event

Priyanka Chopra slays in white traditional outfit at GlobeTrotter event

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra never fails to make heads turn, and this time was no different! Fans were eagerly waiting to see her look tonight for the highly-anticipated GlobeTrotter event, which was held at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. She attended the grand event with her co-stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran and director SS Rajamouli. PeeCee wowed fans with her stunning traditional look at the event, and several pictures and videos of the actress are going viral on social media.

Priyanka Chopra Rocks White Lehenga Saree At GlobeTrotter Event

Priyanka Chopra made a stylish entry at the GlobeTrotter event in Hyderabad. She was seen in a beautiful white lehenga saree, and exuded princess vibes in the traditional outfit. She completed her traditional look with an elaborate necklace, a matching maang tikka, bracelets, and a waist belt over her saree, giving a structured look to her ensemble. She looked absolutely stunning, and was seen greeting fans warmly with a ‘namaste’. She flashed her brilliant smile and waved at her fans gathered at the venue. Soon after, she headed to her seat and sat next to Prithviraj Sukumaran. She was also seen interacting with Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar, and his daughter Sitara. Check out her pictures and videos below!

Fans React

Fans couldn’t stop gushing over Priyanka Chopra’s stunning look. “Its giving princess Jasmine,” commented one fan, while another one wrote, “Wow apsara.” A third comment read, “She’s a vision in white,” while another one commented, “My jaw dropped when I saw her.”

Priyanka Chopra plays Mandakini in the film, and her intriguing first look from the film was unveiled a few days ago by the makers.

Varanasi Title Reveal And Mahesh Babu’s First Look

Meanwhile, the makers finally unveiled the title of SS Rajamouli’s film. They revealed that it is officially titled ‘Varanasi’, and also shared the first look of Mahesh Babu’s character, at the event. A massive screen was set up at the Ramoji Film City for the announcement of the official title of the film, along with the first look. Several videos on social media show Mahesh Babu’s first look being displayed on the huge screen. The powerful teaser shows him holding a trishul, covered in blood and riding a bull. The film also seems to be a time-travel adventure, with #GlobeTrotter and #TimeTrotter appearing at the end of the teaser. The screen then displays ‘SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi,’ officially confirming it as the film’s title.

November 15, 2025, 20:53 IST

