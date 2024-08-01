Priyanka Chopra Gives Shoutout To Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Amid Citadel Honey Bunny Teaser Release

Fans were eagerly anticipating the big announcement related to ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny.’ The series, led by Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, has kept fans on the edge of their seats with promises of a major reveal. Today, the makers finally released the teaser, garnering a reaction from Priyanka Chopra.

On August 1, Priyanka Chopra re-shared the post from the creators of ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny,’ which featured Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Priyanka, who starred in the American version of ‘Citadel,’ enthusiastically supported the Indian adaptation by posting multiple collision emojis and tagging the lead stars, directors Raj & DK, and the show producers.

The teaser and first look poster were unveiled today, showcasing the lead stars wielding a massive gun and taking aim. Additionally, the makers announced that the show will premiere on November 7, 2024, further exciting the fanbase.

The teaser introduces Samantha as Honey and Varun Dhawan as Bunny, both playing spies. It opens with the track ‘Raat Baaki Baat Baaki’ playing in the background, setting a nostalgic tone. The teaser combines the elements of a gritty spy thriller with high-octane action sequences and a love story, all set against the vibrant backdrop of the 90s. We see glimpses of Samantha and Varun excelling in their spy roles, as well as snippets of their on-screen romance. The teaser culminates in a tense moment with Samantha pointing a gun at Varun, leaving viewers eager for more.

Citadel: Honey Bunny is an exciting new spin-off from the original Citadel series, which featured Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. Amazon Prime Video has revealed that these spin-offs will take place in various locations, including India, Spain, Italy, and Mexico, with Priyanka’s series serving as the central hub connecting all the narratives.

The first of these spin-offs to debut is set in India, titled Citadel: Honey Bunny, and boasts a stellar cast. Joining the ensemble are Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saquib Saleem, and Sikandar Kher in significant roles. The series is slated to release later this year on November 7.