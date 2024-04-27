Priyanka Chopra On Navigating Cultural Differences With Nick Jonas: ‘We Had To Learn A Lot Of Things’

In a candid revelation, Priyanka Chopra recalled navigating cultural disparities between herself and husband Nick Jonas, after their marriage. With six years of matrimony under their belt, the couple has found a harmonious equilibrium. Priyanka shared insights into how despite hailing from expansive families, their divergent cultural backgrounds necessitated a learning curve, involving both adaptation and unlearning to strike a balanced dynamic.

In a candid conversation on the Read the Room podcast, Priyanka discusses their mutual appreciation for each other’s homelands and eagerness to embrace diverse cultural perspectives. She elaborated on their shared journey of blending Indian and American customs, emphasizing the challenges posed by differing cultural norms, “He loved everything India, and I grew up in the States, it was literally my second home. So we embraced each other’s cultures in a big way. But it was the cultural things that were different,” the actress quipped.

Priyanka reflected on the contrasting communication styles within her Indian upbringing, characterized by overlapping dialogue—an aspect starkly different from the Jonas family’s more sequential conversational approach. She articulated the adjustments both she and Nick had to navigate, such as navigating interruptions during conversations, a commonplace occurrence in her familial interactions.

She stated, “Before you finish your sentence, I know what you are saying so I am just going to tell you. That’s just how we are culturally. We are just like, ‘let’s just go!’. We are loud and every one speaks over each other. So for Nick, he had to learn to cut people off, he had to learn to speak over everyone. He is like, ‘aye, I am saying this!’. I had to learn how to wait, let someone finish their sentence. I’m like, ‘I know what you are saying but I’ll wait for you to finish’.”

Despite spending a substantial portion of her formative years in the US, Priyanka acknowledged that adapting to this change in communication style was a significant transition for her. Meanwhile, Nick, who had limited exposure to Indian customs prior to marrying Priyanka, has since made multiple visits to India. Recently, he spent several weeks in the country, partaking in the festive celebrations of Holi alongside Priyanka and her extended family.

In 2018, Priyanka and Nick exchanged vows. Their family joy expanded with the arrival of their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in 2022.

Priyanka Chopra moved to the USA in 2012 after the release of songs like In My City and Exotic. Now, more than a decade later, she has bagged multiple impressive projects such as Baywatch, The Matrix Resurrections and high-budget shows like Quantico and Citadel. She was last seen in the romantic drama Love Again alongside Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. Her next lead film is the action comedy Head of State, which also has Idris Elba and John Cena in the main roles.

In India, Priyanka Chopra celebrates the success of films produced by her production house, Purple Pebble Pictures, which she established in 2015. The production house’s documentary To Kill a Tiger, released in 2022, earned a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature Film. Additionally, the Marathi film Paani received the prestigious National Film Award for Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation in 2019.