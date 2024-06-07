শুক্রবার , ৭ জুন ২০২৪ | ২৪শে জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Priyanka Chopra Shares An UNSEEN Photo of Malti Doing Her Makeup On Daughters Day

fotojet 2024 06 07t165725.875 2024 06 cecd430077d3a034fec124a209dc2d4a


Priyanka Chopra recently dropped an adorable photo of Malti

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in December 2018. The couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy in January 2022.

Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for her film The Bluff in Australia. The actress is also joined by her little munchkin, Malti Marie Jonas, on the film’s sets. Since then, she has been sharing some cute moments of herself with her daughter amid shooting. On Daughter’s day, the actress shared a heartwarming photo of her daughter doing her make-up.

Earlier, this week, Priyanka shared an adorable photo with her daughter. The photo shows Malti sitting on her Mumma’s tummy and spending some quality time. Both Priyanka and Malti gave mother-daughter goals as they twinned in blue and white pajamas. The caption of the post read, “Her, Miss You Nick Jonas.”

Earlier, during an interview with ABC’s The View, Priyanka shared that after Malti’s birth, she re-prioritised her life. She said, “Definitely. I was really grateful that she happened to me at a time when I had the ability to put a pin in it. Not everyone has the ability to say, ‘Hey, I won’t go to work’ or take a year off, but I did. I took a year off, and I’m someone who has done four movies a year because I’m greedy. I don’t want anyone else to do the job, just in case I don’t get it again. I still have that energy. But when she came, there was nothing else that mattered. She is my honing signal. Wherever I go, I have to come back home. She is with me everywhere. She is in New York right now, which means my mother schlepped everywhere.”

Earlier in an interview with Quint, Priyanka was asked how she balances her work and motherhood duties. The actress shared that even she was raised by a working woman and added that it has greatly helped her take care of Malti.

“I was raised by a working mom and my mom’s sisters were working moms. Even the moms who are not working (hold a job) are working all day. Working women don’t get enough credit… you have to surround yourself with a village, you have to make sure that you find a supportive partner. I have so many people around my daughter, but I still feel guilty when I go to the set,” Priyanka said.

Moreover, Priyanka shared that she takes Malti on set with her, which helps her understand the nature of her work. However, the actress also revealed what little Malti thinks about her work. “My daughter thinks I do make-believe for a living,” she stated.

aditi mugshot 2023 11 5ad98019419997fb0d1c418cfd0217d4 scaled
Aditi Giri

Aditi Giri is the Senior Subeditor at News18.com. An avid Bollywood enthusiast, she loves interviewing B-Town celebrities, uncovering their stories beRead More



Source link

