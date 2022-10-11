Pro Kabaddi League: Guman Singh and Jai Bhagwan shine as U Mumba register big win | Pro-Kabaddi-League News

BENGALURU: Raiders Guman Singh and Jai Bhagwan were the stars as U Mumba defeated UP Yoddhas 30-23 in match 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium on Monday.
Bhagwan picked up six points, while Guman scored five points in the match.
Jai Bhagwan and Guman Singh chipped in with raids as U Mumba took a three-point lead at 5-2 in the seventh minute.
The U Mumba defence, led by Surinder Singh, backed their raiders and helped the Mumbai team to keep forging ahead. Rinku pulled off a fantastic tackle against Surender Gill in the 14th minute helping U Mumba stay in the lead at 9-6.
Bhagwan picked up a couple of raid points as U Mumba led comfortably at 14-9 at the end of the first half.
Surender Gill effected a brilliant raid in the opening minutes of the second half and kept the UP Yoddhas in the game at 13-15.
However, defenders Kiran Magar and Rinku ensured that the team from Mumbai continues to keep its noses in front at 17-13.
Ashish effected a multi-point raid in the 30th minute and reduced the UP Yoddhas to just one player on the mat.
Soon after, U Mumba tackled Pardeep Narwal and inflicted an ALL OUT to take a massive lead at 23-17. The U Mumba defence continued to showcase top form as the Mumbai side attained a 10-point lead at 28-18 in the 36th minute.
The U Mumba raiders treaded carefully in the last few minutes as the team eventually closed out a comprehensive victory.
