মঙ্গলবার , ১১ অক্টোবর ২০২২ | ২৬শে আশ্বিন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Pro Kabaddi League: Guman Singh and Jai Bhagwan shine as U Mumba register big win | Pro-Kabaddi-League News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ১১, ২০২২ ২:০২ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1665432168 photo


BENGALURU: Raiders Guman Singh and Jai Bhagwan were the stars as U Mumba defeated UP Yoddhas 30-23 in match 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium on Monday.
Bhagwan picked up six points, while Guman scored five points in the match.
Jai Bhagwan and Guman Singh chipped in with raids as U Mumba took a three-point lead at 5-2 in the seventh minute.
The U Mumba defence, led by Surinder Singh, backed their raiders and helped the Mumbai team to keep forging ahead. Rinku pulled off a fantastic tackle against Surender Gill in the 14th minute helping U Mumba stay in the lead at 9-6.
Bhagwan picked up a couple of raid points as U Mumba led comfortably at 14-9 at the end of the first half.
Surender Gill effected a brilliant raid in the opening minutes of the second half and kept the UP Yoddhas in the game at 13-15.
However, defenders Kiran Magar and Rinku ensured that the team from Mumbai continues to keep its noses in front at 17-13.
Ashish effected a multi-point raid in the 30th minute and reduced the UP Yoddhas to just one player on the mat.
Soon after, U Mumba tackled Pardeep Narwal and inflicted an ALL OUT to take a massive lead at 23-17. The U Mumba defence continued to showcase top form as the Mumbai side attained a 10-point lead at 28-18 in the 36th minute.
The U Mumba raiders treaded carefully in the last few minutes as the team eventually closed out a comprehensive victory.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

IMG 20221010 WA0027
মোনার্ক মার্ট পরিদর্শন করেন বাটার এশিয়া প্যাসিফিক অঞ্চলের ই-কমার্স পরিচালক ইন্দারপ্রীত সিং
ই-কমার্স
wm Health Minister Zahid Malek
‘ডেঙ্গুর প্রকোপ কমাতে মশা মারতে হবে, এটি আমাদের কাজ নয়’
বাংলাদেশ
1665432168 photo
Pro Kabaddi League: Guman Singh and Jai Bhagwan shine as U Mumba register big win | Pro-Kabaddi-League News
খেলাধুলা
ioklpp
পুজোয় বেড়েছে হার্ট অ্যাটাকের প্রবণতা, 'ফেস্টিভ হার্ট সিন্ড্রোম' কী? দেখুন ভিডিও–
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
download 70

১২ বছরের বেশি বয়সীদের টিকা দিতে ডব্লিউএইচও’র অনুমোদনের অপেক্ষা: স্বাস্থ্যমন্ত্রী

 wm CTG Fire 3 February 2022

বিস্ফোরণের পর আগুন, দগ্ধ ২ বোন

 wm sheikh khalifa bin zayed al

আরব আমিরাতের নতুন প্রেসিডেন্ট শেখ মোহাম্মদ বিন জায়েদ

 received 777227317043655

সিএমপি চান্দগাঁও থানার অভিযানে ১০০ বোতল ফেন্সিডিল ও ০১ টি সিএনজি সহ আটক ০১

 wm Polce Box Bomb Attack Counter Terrorism Investigation 03 01 2022

পুলিশবক্সে বোমা হামলা: ‘মাস্টারমাইন্ড’র পেছনে নির্দেশদাতা কে?

 wm yemen 1112021

ইয়েমেনে মিসাইল হামলায় ২৯ হতাহত

 FB IMG 1633278186210 1

সংসার ভাঙল শৈলকুপার ৪০ ইঞ্চি খর্বাকৃতি দম্পতির!

 custard

how to make fruit custard– News18 Bangla

 jacqueline fernandez 1 2

Jacqueline Fernandez in Blue Swimsuit Sets the Temperature Soaring in Dubai; See Pics

 untitled design 12 3

Symptoms Of Chickenpox In Children And A Few Caring Tips