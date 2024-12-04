Prominent Indian cricketers who are not on talking terms with MS Dhoni | Cricket News

MS Dhoni. (Pic Credit – X)

MS Dhoni, one of the most respected figures in Indian cricket, has had a stellar career both as a player and captain. Known for his calm demeanour and strong leadership, Dhoni’s relationships with his teammates have generally been amicable, but it has been come to notice that a few Indian cricketers might not be on talking terms with him due to professional differences.

After former spinner Harbhajan Singh revealed that he is no longer on talking terms with Dhoni, here’s a look at other Indian players who have had differences with MSD in the past and no longer communicate with him.

Gautam Gambhir

One prominent name often linked to this speculation is Gautam Gambhir. The explosive left-handed opener who played crucial roles in India’s World Cup victories in 2007 and 2011, has publicly criticised Dhoni on several occasions, particularly over decisions made during the latter stages of his captaincy. Gambhir’s strong opinions have fuelled speculation of a strained relationship.

Another point of contention for Gambhir has been the perception that Dhoni is often credited for hitting the iconic six that secured India’s 2011 World Cup victory. This has reportedly irked Gambhir, who firmly believes the win was a collective team effort rather than the result of individual brilliance.

A serious and outspoken figure in the dressing room, Gambhir has also been vocal about his displeasure with the controversial rotational policy introduced by Dhoni during the 2012 CB Series in Australia. The policy aimed to rotate senior players like Gambhir, Virender Sehwag, and Sachin Tendulkar to make room for younger talent, including Rohit Sharma, as part of long-term planning for the 2015 World Cup in Australia. Gambhir criticised this approach, as it disrupted team balance and appeared to sideline experienced players.

Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh, one of India’s greatest all-rounders, is also believed to have had differences with Dhoni. Despite playing a key role in India’s 2011 World Cup triumph, Yuvraj felt he didn’t receive adequate backing during his return to international cricket after recovering from cancer.

During the Ranveer Allahbadia podcast released last year, Yuvraj revealed that his friendship with Dhoni was primarily due to cricket, as their vastly different lifestyles meant they wouldn’t have been friends otherwise.

Another significant factor contributing to their strained relationship was Yuvraj’s father, Yograj Singh, who frequently made disparaging remarks about Dhoni in public, often criticising the legendary captain’s decisions and leadership.

Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh, one of India’s greatest off-spinners with 417 wickets in 103 Tests, enjoyed immense success under Dhoni’s captaincy, including victories in the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup, and his stint with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL. However, Harbhajan recently revealed that he no longer speaks to Dhoni.

While the veteran spinner chose not to delve deeply into the reasons behind their differences, he did mention that their interactions during his time with CSK were limited to on-field conversations.

The former off-spinner also revealed that Dhoni does not respond to his calls, hinting at a lack of communication between the two. Despite their shared successes, Harbhajan’s remarks suggest that their relationship has grown distant over the years.

While these speculations have made headlines, it’s important to note that none of these players have confirmed outright hostility, and such dynamics are often a part of competitive sports.