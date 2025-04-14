PSL: James Vince gets hair dryer as reward for century in Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultan; netizens can’t stop laughing | Cricket News

James Vince received a hair dryer for his century in the PSL. (Image: Screenshot)

In a unique moment in the Pakistan Super League 2025, Karachi Kings ‘ James Vince received an unusual prize – a hair dryer – following his match-winning century against Multan Sultans on Saturday. The English cricketer was presented with this peculiar award as the ‘most Reliable Player of the Match’ during a sponsor giveaway in the dressing room, leaving him laughing at the bizarre recognition.

Vince’s spectacular innings of 101 runs off 43 balls, including 14 fours and four sixes, guided Karachi Kings to successfully chase down a massive target of 235 runs. This marked his seventh T20 century and first in PSL.

The chase began with early setbacks as Karachi Kings lost two wickets during the powerplay. Vince, however, steadied the innings and formed a crucial 142-run partnership in 68 balls with Khushdil Shah, who scored 60 runs.

Although Vince was run out, his innings had already set the platform for Karachi Kings to complete the highest run chase in PSL history, winning with four balls remaining.

Earlier in the match, Multan Sultans posted a formidable total of 234/5 in their 20 overs, powered by captain Mohammad Rizwan’s century – his second in PSL. Rizwan received strong support from teammates Kamran Ghulam and Michael Bracewell.

“Quite a tough chase, but when we batted we realised how nice a surface this was. The way Khushdil batted was also great. When the rate gets beyond 15-16, the game gets away from you at any game,” Vince said after the match.

“So the way Khushdil attacked CJ when the rate was climbing was amazing. I did the hard work so would have been nice to stay till the end, but we bat quite deep and that helps in chases like this,” he added.

The victory showcased Karachi Kings’ batting depth and resilience in challenging situations, while also highlighting the increasing competitiveness in PSL matches.