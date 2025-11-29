শনিবার, ২৯ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৮:২৪ অপরাহ্ন
খেলাধুলা

PSL over IPL! Faf du Plessis pulls out of Indian Premier League to play in Pakistan | Cricket News

PSL over IPL! Faf du Plessis pulls out of Indian Premier League to play in Pakistan | Cricket News


Faf du Plessis has pulled out of the IPL auction ahead of the 2026 season. (Photo by Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images)

Former South Africa captain and long-time IPL stalwart Faf du Plessis has confirmed he will not enter his name in the upcoming IPL auction, choosing instead to participate in the Pakistan Super League. The announcement came on Sunday, 29 November — barely two weeks before the 15 December auction in Abu Dhabi, thereby marking a notable shift for one of the most reliable overseas performers the IPL has seen.

IPL 2026 retained players: Who stayed where and for how much

Du Plessis, who first joined Chennai Super Kings in 2013, became part of the franchise’s core almost instantly, admired for his consistency, athleticism and composure in high-pressure games. He spent seven seasons with CSK and reunited with MS Dhoni during the Rising Pune Supergiant stint in 2016 and 2017. His finest IPL campaign arrived during CSK’s title run in 2021, scoring 633 runs and finishing just 2 runs behind Ruturaj Gaikwad in the Orange Cap tally. Yet, CSK released him before the 2022 mega auction, allowing Royal Challengers Bengaluru to sign him and hand him the captaincy for the 2022–24 seasons. He thrived in the role. His 730-run effort in 2023 remains among the standout seasons by an RCB captain. In 2025, he turned out for Delhi Capitals, scoring 202 runs in nine matches before injury cut his tournament short.

Screenshot 2025-11-29 191448

Faf du Plessis’ post on Instagram

Across 14 seasons, du Plessis built an IPL record few overseas players can match: 4,773 runs in 154 matches at an average of 35.10 and a strike rate of 135.79. “After 14 seasons in the IPL, I’ve decided not to put my name into the auction this year,” he wrote, thanking franchises, teammates and fans for shaping his journey. He stressed this decision is not a farewell to India, saying, “India has a special place in my heart… this certainly isn’t goodbye.” Du Plessis will now shift his focus to the PSL, where he previously represented Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators. “A new country. A new environment. A new challenge,” he said, looking forward to the return.





Hardik Pandya set to return after 42 days of intense rehab; to play three SMAT fixtures for Baroda | Cricket News

Ashes: Huge setback! England lose key player ahead of 2nd Test against Australia at The Gabba | Cricket News

Will MS Dhoni attend India vs South Africa 1st ODI in Ranchi? Captain KL Rahul responds | Cricket News

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly’s wife Dona files police complaint after facing abuse online | Cricket News

Ashes: ‘Call us rubbish, but not arrogant’- England captain Ben Stokes breaks silence after Perth defeat | Cricket News

‘Piece of s**t pitch!’: Usman Khawaja’s explosive rant leaves Cricket Australia furious | Cricket News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
কালিয়াকৈরে মিথ্যা-ভিত্তিহীন সংবাদ প্রচার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক মেয়রের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
