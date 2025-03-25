Punjab Kings’ Captain Marvel: Shreyas Iyer’s 97 and smart leadership steal the show vs Gujarat Titans | Cricket News

Shreyas Iyer (BCCI/IPL Photo)

NEW DELHI: Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy stint with Punjab Kings began in the perfect fashion, as he led his team to a thrilling 11-run victory over Gujarat Titans in their IPL 2025 clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. His commanding unbeaten 97 with the bat and astute leadership helped Punjab Kings secure a high-scoring win in a nail-biting contest.

Stepping onto the field in Punjab Kings’ red for the first time, Iyer exuded confidence at the toss, admitting he would have chosen to field as well. Despite losing the toss, he made his mark with the bat, guiding Punjab to a formidable total of 243/5.

Though he missed out on what would have been a well-deserved century, Iyer’s knock was widely applauded. As he walked back unbeaten on 97, the smile on his face spoke volumes — his primary focus was on helping Punjab Kings, a team still chasing their maiden IPL title since the tournament’s inception in 2008.

At the end of the 19th over, Iyer was on 97*, with Shashank Singh at the other end on 22 off 10 balls. Prioritising the team’s success over personal milestones, Iyer approached Shashank before the final over and urged him to focus solely on maximising runs. Shashank delivered, smashing five boundaries off Mohammed Siraj’s over to push Punjab Kings to a massive total.

In response, Gujarat Titans fought valiantly but fell short, finishing at 232/5 despite impressive contributions from Sai Sudharsan (74), Shubman Gill (33), and Jos Buttler (54). Sherfane Rutherford’s explosive 46 provided late hope, but the target proved too steep.

For his selfless 97* and match-winning leadership, Iyer was named the Player of the Match, setting the tone for Punjab Kings’ campaign in IPL 2025.

“Getting 97 not out in the first match and that too in the opening game of the season for us is the icing on the cake. I got a four the first ball I faced and it got me going. That flick six off Rabada as well. 44 runs he scored off 16-17 off balls was pretty crucial for the team. We set a benchmark that we had to go for it. With the dew coming it things could change and thankfully he performed. He is a funny character. He has got traits in him where he comes in with the right attitude. Kept his calm and composure,” Iyer said.

“Arshdeep played an important role in that. He came in and said the ball is actually reversing a bit so the Saliva on the ball is helping the bowlers. He got Sai and it helped us. Before the season started we left no stone unturned. Everyone chipped in with what we can execute on the field and it wasn’t just me talking. We look to carry forward the momentum into the other games as well,” he said.

Punjab Kings will next face Lucknow Super Giants on April 1 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.



