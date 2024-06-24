সোমবার , ২৪ জুন ২০২৪ | ১০ই আষাঢ়, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Punjabi Actor Randeep Singh Bhangu Dies Aged 32

img 2 2024 06 24t180514.288 2024 06 ff714592fa23960f640afc54037e6676


Police are investigating the actor’s death.

Randeep Singh Bhangu’s last rites were performed at Chamkaur Sahib Ropar, near the village of Chuhar Majra.

Punjabi actor Randeep Singh Bhangu has passed away. The sudden demise of the 32-year-old actor has left fans and colleagues in shock. His last rites were performed earlier at Chamkaur Sahib Ropar, near the village of Chuhar Majra. Randeep reportedly died after mistaking pesticide for alcohol, and drinking it. Soon his health deteriorated. Randeep Singh Bhangu was immediately admitted to the hospital. He died shortly after. His death has shocked the Punjabi industry. Many artists have mourned his death.

Police are investigating the death case of Randeep Bhangu. According to the preliminary information given by the police, he was addicted to alcohol. The addiction reportedly took his life.

Randeep Bhangu was known as a famous actor in the Punjabi industry. He drew inspiration from artists like Karamjit Anmol, Malkit Rouni and Gurpreet Kaur Bhangu. He acted in famous movies like Sitta (2022), Doorbeen (2019), and Hal Hi Mein Lambran Da Lana (2024).

According to a report, his death’s announcement was made on the Pollywood Post Facebook page. It stated, “It is with a heavy heart that we inform you about the sudden and untimely demise of young actor Randeep Singh Bhangu, who has left this mortal world to join the divine. His last rites will be performed today at 12 o’clock at Sri Chamkaur Sahib (Ropar), near the crematorium village of Chuhar Majra.”

The news of the same was first shared by fellow Punjabi star Karamjit Anmol on Facebook. He expressed his condolences and wrote a heartfelt message, “May God give his family the strength to bear this loss.”

Entertainment Bureau

