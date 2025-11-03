Punjabi songs, bhangra on dhol, dark glasses and a hoodie: Harmanpreet Kaur was a vibe after World Cup win | Cricket News

The night belonged to Harmanpreet Kaur — and she made sure the celebrations matched the magnitude of India’s historic triumph. With Punjabi beats thumping on her speaker, dhols echoing, the skipper grooving in dark glasses and a hoodie, Harmanpreet was pure vibe. Usually an introvert personality, Harmanpreet let her hair down as the women in blue turned the World Cup afterparty into a full-blown bhangra bash.

Harmanpreet Kaur gets emotional after leading India to World Cup glory

The Indian women’s cricket team, led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur, secured their first-ever World Cup victory with a 52-run win over South Africa in the summit clash in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. The historic achievement was marked by emotional celebrations as Harmanpreet took the final catch at midnight, creating a milestone in Indian sports history.Harmanpreet displayed a range of emotions after taking the match-winning catch, running across the field before standing back to observe her team’s celebrations. She later shared emotional moments with coach Amol Muzumdar and former players Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami.Click here to watch the video.The victory celebration reached its peak when Harmanpreet and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana embraced Jhulan Goswami, dedicating the win to her with the words “Didi, Yeh Aapke liye thaa.”And when Harmanpreet spoke at the post-match presentation ceremony, she didn’t lose the macro picture of what it means to be the first women’s team to achieve the unthinkable.“This is the start. We wanted to break this barrier. And our next plan is to make this a habit. We were waiting for it, now this moment has come. So many big occasions are coming, and we want to keep improving. This is not the end, just the beginning,” the skipper said.Captaincy is a lot about planning but just like it was Kapil Dev on June 25, 1983, whose gut feel told him to give one more over to Madan Lal against a rampaging Vivian Richards.Harmanpreet felt that on Sunday, and her trump card was Shafali Verma, who possibly couldn’t have done any wrong.“When Laura and Sune were batting, they were looking really good. I just saw Shafali standing there, and the way she was batting, I knew it was our day.

“I thought I have to go with my gut feeling. My heart was saying, I had to give her at least one over. And that was the turning point for us. In the end, they panicked a little and that is where we cashed (in). at the right time, Deepti came in and took those wickets.”Shafali had bowled 14 overs in her entire international ODI career and on the day got two crucial wickets.“When she came to the team, we spoke to her that we might need 2-3 overs, and she said if you give me bowling, I will bowl ten overs. Credit goes to her, she was so positive and she was there for the team. Salute her.”