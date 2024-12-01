রবিবার , ১ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৪ | ১৬ই অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna Tease Fans With A New Pic Ahead Of Peelings Song Release

ডিসেম্বর ১, ২০২৪ ৬:৩০ অপরাহ্ণ
Last Updated:

Pushpa 2: The Rule will mark Allu Arjun’s return as Pushpa Raj whereas Rashmika Mandanna will step back into her role as Srivalli.

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are gearing up for their next release Pushpa 2. The trailer has increased the excitement level among fans. Well, today another song Peelings is all set to release, and ahead of it, the actors have shared a new photo. The film will be released on December 5.

Taking to their Instagram stories, Allu Arjun and Rashmika shared a photo that looks like a scene from the song. Nothing much is mentioned but it has surely increased the excitement. Recently, Allu Arjun took to his social media handles and shared a promo of the upcoming song. In the clip, he was seen grooving to a peppy track with Rashmika. The stills in the promo screamed of the sizzling chemistry that the two stars share. In one of the stills, Allu Arjun was also seen passionately holding Rashmika’s waist.

allu song peelings 2024 12 834e88263ce2233ccc021034837105b7

Pushpa 2: The Rule will mark Allu Arjun’s return as Pushpa Raj whereas Rashmika Mandanna will step back into her role as Srivalli. Fahadh Faasil will also reprise his role of cop Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat – Pushpa’s nemesis. Pushpa: The Rule picks off where the first film left off with Pushpa Raj already dominating the red sandalwood smuggling business and the storyline will now explore his rise as he battles against oppressive forces.

Recently, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna were seen promoting their movie in Kochi, Kerala, at a grand event. Rashmika also took a moment to express her gratitude for the immense love Allu Arjun receives from his fans, saying, “When we landed in Kochi and I saw the love Allu Arjun sir was getting from all of you…this absolutely blew my mind. Thank you so much for giving so much love to sir. He deserves all the love and more. You are an army, and I root for the army. Allu Arjun sir, you are always my Saami. You are always going to be such a special person in my life. Thank you so much for always taking such good care of me.” Later today, the two stars will also be hosting another event in Mumbai.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, with music on T-Series. The film will be released in theatres on December 5, 2024.

