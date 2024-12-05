Pushpa 2 Movie Review And Release Live Updates: Vijay Deverakonda In Pushpa 3, Allu Arjun To Win 2nd National Award?

Pushpa 2 Movie Review Live: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna chat before film A new video has surfaced online showing Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna chatting while they waited for Pushpa 2 to play on the big screen.

Pushpa 2 Movie Review Live: Vijay Deverakonda in Pushpa 3? Fans are speculating that Vijay Deverakonda might be in Pushpa 3 after his old X seemingly revealed the title of Pushpa 3. Happy Birthday @aryasukku sir – I wish you the best of health & happiness! Cannot wait to start the film with you 🙂 love and hugs 🤗🤍 2021 – The Rise2022 – The Rule2023 – The Rampage pic.twitter.com/lxNt45NS0o — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) January 11, 2022

Pushpa 2 Movie Review Live: Allu Arjun gets love from fans at Sandhya theatre A video shows the crowd at Sandhya theatre going wild upon spotting Allu Arjun.

Pushpa 2 Movie Review Live: Rashmika Mandanna shares new pics Rashmika Mandanna shares photos with Allu Arjun.

Pushpa 2 Movie Review Live: Case filed against Sandhya theatre A case registered against Sandhya Theatre for negligence after a woman died during the premiere of Pushpa 2.

Pushpa 2 Movie Review Live: Fans bat for a National Award for Allu Arjun Fans believe Allu Arjun could win his second National Award for his performance in Pushpa 2.

Pushpa 2 Movie Review Live: Komal Nahta gives a glorious review Trade expert Komal Nahta is all praise for Pushpa 2. “‘Pushpa: The Rule Part 2’ is an unstoppable, unbelievable, unprecedented blockbuster. Allu Arjun will bag the National Award for best acting! Sukumar nails it and howwwww!!!!” he wrote.

Pushpa 2 Movie Review Live: Ram Gopal Varma gives Allu Arjun a shoutout Ram Gopal Varma congratulates Allu Arjun on the release of Pushpa 2. “CONGRATS to @alluarjun and team for giving a ALL INDIA INDUSTRY HIT .. ALLU is MEGA MEGA MEGA MEGA MEGA,” he wrote.

Pushpa 2 Movie Review Live: Allu Arjun REACTS as fans cheer him in theatre Allu Arjun was sporting a big smile as he watched fans welcoming him and his film with applause and whistles.

Pushpa 2 Movie Review Live: Fans welcome Allu Arjun film with open arms Several videos have surfaced online showing Allu Arjun fans celebrating the release of Pushpa 2. Fans have been cheering for numerous scenes as well.

Pushpa 2 Movie Review Live: Allu Arjun starrer eyes a big box office opening According to box office tracking website Sacnik, Allu Arjun film has already grossed over Rs 30 crore in overseas pre-sales whereas the domestic sales had exceeded Rs 70 crore ahead of the film’s premiere on Wednesday. This has led to Pushpa 2: The Rule to become the second Indian film this year to surpass the Rs 100 Cr mark in advance bookings. The first was Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD.

Pushpa 2 Movie Review Live: Allu Arjun receives a special gift from Vijay Deverakonda Vijay Deverakonda gifts Allu Arjun a special jacket on the occasion of Pushpa 2’s release.

Pushpa 2 Movie Review Live: Shiva Nirvana excited for Allu Arjun’s film Filmmaker Shiva Nirvana showed Allu Arjun and his film Pushpa 2 his support. Taking to X, he wrote, “My Best wishes to the entire cast and crew of Pushpa 2 . Can’t wait to witness the @alluarjun sir and @aryasukku sir magic and their impeccable passion and hardwork on screen and to my favourite producers @MythriOfficial all the best 👍.” Allu Arjun thanked him.

Pushpa 2 Release Live Updates: Allu Arjun gets protective of wife at premiere A video has surfaced online showing Allu Arjun getting protective of his wife, Sneha Reddy, at the premiere of Pushpa 2. The actor held her hand and ensured she reached her car safely.

Pushpa 2 Release Live Updates: Allu Arjun thanks Thaman S for his wishes Thamam S sent his best wishes to Allu Arjun for the release of Pushpa 2. The actor replied, “Thank you so much for your love, my brother . Lots of love . I hope to make you all proud.”

Pushpa 2 Release Live Updates: Allu Arjun film leaks online According to Times Now, Pushpa 2 has already been leaked on platforms such as Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Filmyzilla And Moviesda. The film premiered less than 12 hours ago.

Pushpa 2 Release Live Updates: Allu Arjun emotionally reacts to DSP’s moving message Allu Arjun returned DSP some love after the musician penned an emotional note for the actor on the release of Pushpa 2. He said, “Baby, I love you thank you so much for such a beautiful heartfelt message. Pushpa cannot be what it is without you. It is our journey . I hope to make you all mad proud.”

Pushpa 2 Release Live Updates: DSP showers Allu Arjun with love On the eve of Pushpa 2’s release, an emotional Devi Sri Prasad took to X and showered Allu Arjun with love. He said, “My dear Bunny Boyyyyyy… My Friend/Brother & our

ICON Star @alluarjun. Caant wait to witness ur MAGICAL Performance & the Audience’s Madness !!! Its time for You to RULE the HEARTS of Everyone across the GLOBE my dear WILDFIRE🔥 We were mesmerised by ur Amazing performance while scoring d BGM too 🎶🔥🔥

So I can imagine how euphoric its gona be in theaters !!! Love U Bunny Boy.”

Pushpa 2 Release Live Updates: Excellent reviews pouring in for Allu Arjun film The official X handle of Pushpa 2 shared: “NATIONAL AWARD WINNER

@alluarjun’s Thandavam on the Big Screens has turned into a BLOCKBUSTER OUTING for the audience! Highly Massive and Excellent reviews pouring in from everyone #Pushpa2TheRule #Pushpa2.”

Pushpa 2 Release Live Updates: Pushpa 3 is titled ‘Pushpa The Rampage’ The makers of Pushpa 2 confirmed the third installment of the franchise, titled Pushpa: The Rampage, at the conclusion of Pushpa 2.

Pushpa 2 Review Live Updates: South film critic calls Allu Arjun’s film ‘terrific’ Sharing his review of Pushpa 2 on X, South film critic Manobala wrote on X, “Allu Arjun stole the show completely with his raw and rustic performance in this mass commercial template by Sukumar. Pushpa 2 The Rule is highly supported by #FahadhFaasil who deserves an applause for his acting. #RashmikaMandanna adds the required flavour. BGM works perfectly in the elevation scenes. Overall an entertainer for mass audience.”

Pushpa 2 Release Live Updates: DSP pens heartfelt post for Allu Arjun Pushpa 2 composer Devi Sri Prasad penned a heartfelt post for Allu Arjun as their film releases in theatres. He wrote, “My dear Bunny Boyyyyyy… My Friend/Brother & our ICON StAAr @alluarjun. Caant wait to witness ur MAGICAL Performance & the Audience’s Madness!!! It’s time for You to RULE the HEARTS of Everyone across the GLOBE my dear WILDFIRE.” (sic) My dear Bunny Boyyyyyy… My Friend/Brother & our ICON StAAr @alluarjun Caant wait to witness ur MAGICAL Performance & the Audience’s Madness !!! Its time for You to RULE the HEARTS of Everyone across the GLOBE my dear WILDFIRE🔥 We were mesmerised by ur Amazing performance… pic.twitter.com/v7SeAhuDUb — DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) December 4, 2024

Pushpa 2 Box Office Live Updates: Allu Arjun film likely to open big Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2 is expected to perform well on its first day at the box office. The pre-sales of Pushpa 2 – The Rule has already surpassed Rs 100 crores gross for the opening day at the worldwide box office.

Pushpa 2 Release Live Updates: A woman died in stampede during film premiere A tragic incident unfolded during the premiere of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule in Hyderabad, claiming the life of a woman and leaving her young son in critical condition. Read the full story, here.

Pushpa 2 Release Live Updates: Two injured in stampede during premiere At least two people were injured in a stampede at a theatre in RTC Crossroads, Hyderabad, during the premiere of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 on Wednesday night. The chaos erupted when Allu Arjun arrived at Sandhya Theatre to attend the screening. As the actor greeted fans, the crowd surged uncontrollably, leading to the unfortunate incident.

Pushpa 2 Release Live Updates: News18 Showsha rates the film 5/5 News18 Showsha has rated ‘Pushpa 2’ 5/5. The review stated, “Allu Arjun, known for his impeccable style and screen presence, is at his absolute best as Pushpa Raj. Sukumar captures every nuance of the character’s rawness, taking us back to Chittoor, where Pushpa’s smuggling of red sandalwood reaches international heights.” Read our review, here.

Pushpa 2 Release Live Updates: Allu Arjun’s wife sends love to the actor Allu Arjun received an outpouring of love from his wife, Allu Sneha Reddy, on his big day. Taking to Instagram, Sneha shared a heartfelt post wishing him luck and love for the release of Pushpa 2. She accompanied her message with a candid photo of the couple, looking picture-perfect together.

Pushpa 2 Release Live Updates: Allu Arjun receives grand welcome at premiere Crowd went berserk as Allu Arjun arrived at the premiere of Pushpa 2 in Hyderabad. The actor greeted his fans with folded hands at the screening.

Pushpa 2 Release Live Updates: Allu Arjun paid Rs 300 crore for the film? Allu Arjun, the reigning star of Telugu cinema, has reportedly commanded a staggering fee of Rs 300 crores for Pushpa 2, cementing his position as the industry’s highest-paid actor. Beyond his impressive earnings, the actor boasts a luxurious lifestyle, owning multiple properties, a private jet, and an enviable collection of high-end cars.

Pushpa 2 Release Live Updates: Sreeleela attends film’s premiere in Hyderabad Sreeleela turned heads at the grand premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule in Hyderabad, looking stunning. The actress, who has been making waves with her hit Kissik song, stole the spotlight effortlessly.

Pushpa 2 Release Live Updates: Allu Arjun’s dramatic entry scene goes viral A clip of Allu Arjun’s electrifying entry scene from Pushpa 2 has surfaced online, sending fans into a frenzy. The scene features the superstar in a nonchalant demeanour, even while hanging upside down in mid-air, setting the tone for the action-packed sequel.

Pushpa 2 Release Live Updates: Allu Arjun film declared ‘epic blockbuster’ Sharing Pushpa 2 review on X, an entertainment portal called the film “epic blockbuster”. The review further stated, “Jathara sequence and Allu Arjun’s Performance is Top Notch- National Award Winning Performance, Especially in Climax Sequence.”

Pushpa 2 Release Live Updates: Third film in franchise officially announced The makers of Pushpa 2 surprised fans with a major announcement at the film’s conclusion—Pushpa: The Rampage, the third installment in the franchise, is officially in the works. Allu Arjun will return as Pushpa Raj, continuing the saga that has entertained audiences worldwide.

Pushpa 2 Release Live Updates: Allu Arjun arrives at Sandhya theatre Actor Allu Arjun was spotted at Sandhya theatre in Hyderabad for the premiere show of his film ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’.

Pushpa 2 Release Live Updates: Allu Arjun’s fans create chaos; Police resort to lathicharge The release day of Pushpa 2: The Rule saw an intense frenzy in Hyderabad as fans gathered in large numbers to meet their favourite star, Allu Arjun. Chaos broke out at Sandhya Theatre during the midnight premiere when the superstar arrived to witness the first screening of his highly anticipated film. Viral videos, shared by ANI, show a massive crowd outside the theatre, with fans eagerly waiting for a glimpse of Allu Arjun. As the gates opened, the crowd surged forward, forcing the police to take action and resort to a lathicharge to control the situation.

Pushpa 2 Review Live Updates: Rashmika Mandanna posts Pushpa 2 BTS pics Rashmika Mandanna treated fans to a special behind-the-scenes look from the sets of the film. The actress began her heartfelt post by saying, “Pushpa 2 is releasing tomorrow, and right now I am overwhelmed with emotions… It’s fascinating to see myself so personally connected with this team and for a film. Never before have I ever let a project influence my emotions, and today on the eve of the release, I am feeling emotions I’ve never felt before.”

Pushpa 2 Release Live Updates: Allu Arjun posts son’s handwritten letter As Pushpa: The Rule prepares for its global release, Allu Arjun was pleasantly surprised by a heartfelt handwritten note from his son, Allu Ayan. The actor shared the emotional letter on Instagram, where Ayan expressed his pride and admiration for his father’s accomplishments. The note, filled with sweet and innocent “exaggerations,” touched Allu Arjun’s heart.

Pushpa 2 Review Live Updates: Allu Arjun film declared ‘mega blockbuster’ Film critic Taran Adarsh has praised Pushpa 2, calling the film a “mega blockbuster.” He tweeted, “Wildfire entertainer… Solid film in all respects… Reserve all the awards for Allu Arjun; he is beyond fantastic. Sukumar is a magician… The Box Office typhoon has arrived.”