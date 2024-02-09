শুক্রবার , ৯ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ২৬শে মাঘ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Queen Of Tears: Kim Ji-won, Kim Soo-hyun Steal Hearts With Their Camaraderie In New Character Posters

untitled design 2024 02 09t175819.208 2024 02 68d190600742322551da1c71567bc61a


Published By: Dishya Sharma

Last Updated: February 09, 2024, 17:59 IST

The show will be released on Netflix in March. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The show will be released on Netflix in March. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

tvN shared charming character posters of Queen of Tears, offering a glimpse into the roles of Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won in this upcoming drama.

Get ready for an emotional rollercoaster as the highly anticipated South Korean drama, Queen of Tears, is set to stream on Netflix in March, promising a blend of romance and conflict. Created by the writer Park Ji-eun and brought to life by directors Jang Young-woo and Kim Hee-won, the series features talented actors like Kim Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won in the lead.

Recently, tvN shared charming character posters, offering a glimpse into the roles of Soo-hyun and Ji-won in this upcoming drama. Kim Ji-won steps into the shoes of Hong Hae In, a wealthy chaebol heiress set to inherit a supermarket chain, while Kim Soo-Hyun plays Baek Hyun Woo, a legal director set to become her husband. Since the cast announcement, the series has already earned its place in the hearts of KDrama lovers.

In the upcoming Netflix series, Hong Hae, who is the third-generation heiress of the wealthy Queens Group, falls in love and marries Baek Hyun Woo, the son of a small-town mayor, despite their unrelated backgrounds. The series will introduce a crisis that will test their marriage. The character posters offer a glimpse into their complex relationship. Hong Hae In shows confidence as she promises Baek Hyun Woo, “Only believe in me. I’ll never let tears flow from your eyes.” In response, Baek Hyun Woo states, “To trust only yourself?” I’m crazy for believing that word.”

Earlier, the creators of Queen of Tears offered a glimpse of behind-the-scenes of the actors’ camaraderie by sharing photos and a video from the first script reading session of the South Korean drama. The session featured a talented cast, including Kim Soo-hyun, Kim Ji-won, Lee Joo-bin, Park Sung-hoon, Kwak Dong-yeon, Lee Joobeen and others. The actors showed passion and dedication as they discussed their roles.

While Kim Ji-won plays Hong Hae In’s character and Kim Soo-hyun as Baek Hyun Woo, Park Sung-hoon takes the role of Yoon Eun-sung, an investment expert with a deep connection with the Queens Group. On the other hand, Kwak Dong-yeon plays the character of Hong Soo-chul, who is Hong Hae In’s younger brother, while Lee Joo-bin brings warmth and joy to the series as Cheon Da-hye and Hong Soo-chul’s wife.

Kim Ji Won rose to fame with her roles in Descendants of the Sun, Fight for My Way, My Liberation Notes and more. On the other hand, Kim So Hyun was part of hit K dramas like My Love from the Stars, The Producers, It’s Okay to Not Be Okay and more.

dishya mugshot 2023 11 b48ccd358135da707057939fd8419397
Dishya Sharma

With close to 10 years of experience, Dishya has entertainment running in the blood. Her love for Bollywood, Hollywood, and Korean film industries hasRead More



Source link

