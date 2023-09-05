Quinton De Kock: South Africa star Quinton de Kock to retire from ODIs after World Cup in India | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: South Africa ‘s star wicketkeeper-batter, Quinton de Kock , has decided to retire from one-day international cricket after the upcoming 50-over World Cup in India.This marks a significant decision in de Kock’s cricketing career and adds another layer of anticipation to his performances in the upcoming World Cup. Cricket South Africa (CSA) officially announced de Kock’s retirement plans on ‘X’ platform, formerly known as Twitter.“Quinton de Kock has announced his retirement from ODI cricket following the conclusion of the ICC @cricketworldcup in India,” the CSA wrote.

De Kock’s decision to retire from ODI cricket coincided with Cricket South Africa (CSA) revealing the 15-member South African squad for the upcoming World Cup. The team will be captained by Temba Bavuma during the tournament, which is scheduled to take place in India from October 5 to November 19.

De Kock’s retirement from ODIs follows his surprising announcement in December 2021 when he retired from Test cricket, citing his desire to spend more time with his young family.

Although he was rested during the recently-concluded T20I series against Australia , in which South Africa lost 0-3, de Kock is expected to make an appearance in the upcoming five-match ODI series against Australia, which begins on September 7.

Throughout his career, de Kock played 54 Tests, accumulating 3300 runs with a top score of 141 not out. He also represented South Africa in 140 ODIs, amassing 5966 runs, and participated in 80 T20 Internationals, scoring 2277 runs. His retirement from ODIs marks the end of a significant chapter in South African cricket.

(With PTI inputs)