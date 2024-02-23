R Madhavan Opens Up on Reuniting With Jyotika After 20 Years in Shaitaan: ‘We Both Were Romancing…’

R. Madhavan and Jyotika are set to reunite after 20 years for the film ‘Shaitaan’. Back in 2001, the duo played on-screen lovers in the hit film Dumm Dumm Dumm. They even starred together in the 2003 romantic film, Priyamaana Thozhi. Now, almost after two decades, the duo is coming back together for a supernatural thriller titled Shaitaan. Madhavan and Jyotika, both excited about their collaboration, recently opened up about working together once more after so many years.

In an interview with the Free Press Journal, Jyotika shared, “Working with him after all these years made me realize how much the two of us have grown as actors. Back then, we played the quintessential hero heroine in the film, and today, when we get cast in such character-driven roles, it makes me realize how far we have come.”

Madhavan then added, “Also, 20 years ago, we both were romancing each other, and in Shaitaan, you will see her go all out to harm and kill me. So yes, we indeed have come a long way,” they then laughed.

Shaitaan also stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role. The trailer was released on Thursday at an event in Mumbai. Shaitaan is an edge-of-the-seat supernatural thriller and presents Ajay and R. Madhavan in their intense avatars.

The trailer opens with R. Madhavan entering Ajay Devgn’s house, only to reveal that he has taken charge of the latter’s daughter. Madhavan calls Devgn’s daughter his ‘katputli’ and declares himself as ‘bhagwaan’. The trailer features several spine-chilling visuals of the devil’s symbols and motifs. It also stars Ajay Devgn and Jyothika as they unravel the mystery and fight for their daughter’s freedom.

Shaitaan marks Jyotika’s first Bollywood film in 25 years. She made her acting debut with Doli Saja Ke Rakhna, in Hindi, back in 1997. She then explored the Tamil film industry and made a mark for herself in the South. She returned to Bollywood in 2001 for the bilingual film Little John. The film is set to hit theatres on March 8, 2024.