R Madhavan Recalls Being ‘Heartbroken’ After RHTDM Flopped: ‘It Made More Money After…’

Last Updated: November 27, 2024, 09:54 IST

R Madhavan made his Bollywood debut with Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein in 2001.

R Madhavan and Dia Mirza in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein.

Bollywood actor R Madhavan opened up about Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’s failed at the box office. The actor, who was attending IFFI 2024 in Goa on Tuesday, confessed that he visited several temples at the time of Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’s release. He recalled he prayed hard for the film’s success but it did not work in his favour. The actor admitted he was heartbroken at the time but he was pleasantly surprised that the film did well when it was re-released earlier this year.

Speaking with ANI, R Madhavan said, “When it first released, it didn’t do well; it was a flop. So I remember being heartbroken. I had gone to all the temples and made sure I had left no stone unturned to make the film the way it was supposed to, but it was heartbreaking.”

Opening up about the re-release, Madhavan said, “Little did I realise that fortune and fate had a big story for me. It (re-)released after 25 years and made more money than it did originally. It’s wonderful to be recognised for doing a film 25 years later.”

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein was produced by Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment and was directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. The 2001 film also starred Saif Ali Khan and Dia Mirza. After the film re-released, Madhavan spoke to News18 about the reception to the film in theatres.

“The craziness and the involvement of the audiences in the theatres is something that is both baffling and, at the same time, so charming to see. People don’t mind that it’s not technologically up-to-date or that it’s 23-year-old content, which has been offered repeatedly on all TV channels, social media, and OTT platforms many times over. They are still coming to theaters for the community watching experience, paying good money to watch a love story that has resonated with them for 23 years,” he said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, R Madhavan was last seen in Shaitaan alongside Ajay Devgn. The film received rave reviews from both fans and critics. Next up, he will star in Shankara and De De Pyaar De 2, alongside Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.