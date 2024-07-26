Raayan First Review: ‘It’s Dhanush’s Show As Actor-Director’, AR Rahman Is The ‘Main Asset’ Of Film

Dhanush is one of India’s multi-hyphenated personalities who has primarily worked in Tamil cinema. He is a producer, director, lyricist, playback singer and also an excellent actor. The actor’s milestone 50th film, Raayan has been released today. It also marks his second directorial venture. As reviews from fans pour in on X, looks like Dhanush has taken the cake with this one.

One X user wrote, “#Raayan REVIEW ✅It’s #Dhanush Show as an Actor and Director #SundeepKishan Gets a Good Role and He Delivers at his Best #ARRahman BGM and CAST Will be a Main Asset Overall A Good Theatrical Action Flick Film .”

Another added, “#Raayan First half BLOCKBUSTER mokka✌️✌️ but Second Half>>>” One user wrote, “Even though a normal Revenge story Director #Dhanush has exceeded with his writing. 2nd half of Climax songs are peak theatrical moments. AR Music is Another Soul. Dushara has a Good scope Dhanush’s character is an absolute banger & SJ’s acting is good. Overall Good theatrical.”

One user wrote, “A Usual Revenge drama but shies out well with the treatment of Director #Dhanush #Dhanush50 Interval Block, Visuals, ARR. Worth For Money .” Another added, “BG score by #ARRahman bhai.” One user wrote, “#Dhanush in Raayan is simply phenomenal. His acting skills are unmatched and he takes the movie to a whole new level. Loved every minute of it! .”

Raayan is directed by Dhanush and will star him in the lead. The action-packed revenge drama also features S. J. Suryah, Prakash Raj, Selvaraghavan, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Dushara Vijayan, Aparna Balamurali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Saravanan. The music is scored by maestro AR Rahman. It is one of the highly anticipated Tamil films of the year. The film has been certified A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).