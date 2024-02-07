বুধবার , ৭ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ২৪শে মাঘ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Rachin Ravindra bluntly refuses to share his Player of the Match award with Kane Williamson | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: After registering a resounding 281-run win against South Africa, New Zealand’s star young batsman Rachin Ravindra lauded captain Kane Williamson in the opening Test at Bay Oval on Wednesday.
Williamson, who notched up centuries in both innings of the Test match, scored 118 runs in the first innings and followed it up with an impressive 109 runs in the second essay.
Besides Williamson’s spectacular show with the bat, Ravindra slammed his maiden double century, an impressive 240 in the first innings.
The 24-year-old left-hander, who hit 26 fours and three sixes in his 366-ball knock, was adjudged Man of the Match.
During the presentation ceremony, when asked whether he would be willing to share his Man of the Match award with Williamson, Ravindra had a witty reply ready to deliver.
“Nah, not at all. He’s got 31 Test hundreds for my one so I’m not giving that one. Any time you contribute to the win it makes you feel special. As long as you’re giving your best you’re made to feel you belong and it’s driven well by the coaching staff,” Ravindra said.
“Feels good in any capacity to contribute to team victory, how difficult it is to be out there for four-five days and get the job done. It’ll rate this knock pretty high because of the time we spent out there and the partnerships we put out there for this win,” he said after winning the award.
Ravindra has played 4 Tests so far and has 325 runs at an average of 46.43.
The left-hander had an impressive ICC ODI World Cup in India where he scored 578 runs in 10 matches.





