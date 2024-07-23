মঙ্গলবার , ২৩ জুলাই ২০২৪ | ৮ই শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Radhikka Madan Regrets Not Speaking To Irrfan Khan Enough During Angrezi Medium: ‘Thought I Had Time’

জুলাই ২৩, ২০২৪
Radhikka Madan recently reminisced about her time working with Irrfan on the sets of Angrezi Medium, as the movie celebrates its fourth anniversary. In an interview with The Times of India, she revealed that she wishes she had spoken more with Irrfan while filming. Irrfan’s demise in 2020 due to his battle with neuroendocrine tumor came as a big shock for everyone.

During the interview, Radhikka expressed, “I was recently showing the film to my friend as he had not seen it, and I kept on wondering if I will ever be able to do a film like that again. I was remembering Irrfan Sir. I was wondering why didn’t I speak to him more, and get things out of him. I was very quiet on the sets and tried to give him space. I was just focusing on my character and wanted to see him as just my father .. I thought I would have a lot of time with him to discuss movies, acting and craft once after the film but he was going through so much. I never spoke unless I was spoken to.”

Angrezi Medium, released in 2020, delves into the heartwarming bond between a devoted single father and his daughter, who aspires to study abroad. The father goes to great lengths, including resorting to some unconventional means, to support his daughter’s ambitions financially. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film also featured talented actors like Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi, Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey, and more. It holds a special place as Irrfan’s final on-screen performance before his passing, earning him posthumous accolades such as Best Actor and Lifetime Achievement at the 66th Filmfare Awards.

On a different note, Radhikka Madan was last spotted in Sarfira alongside Akshay Kumar. News18 Showhsha reviewed the film and gave it 4.5 stars. A part of the review read, “Sarfira is a rather beautiful coming together of two schools of cinema – one that makes you whistle and clap and still silently appreciate its nuanced storytelling. It’s tear-jerking, inspiring, gratifying, wholesome and so much more. And it will most definitely help if you don’t let the extraordinary Soorarai Pottru colour your opinions. Watch Sarfira with a clear mind and a clean palette and you will come out feeling all kinds of good emotions.”

Sarfira tells the inspiring story of G.R. Gopinath, the visionary who made flying affordable for the common man in India. The film is directed by the acclaimed Sudha Kongara and is the official adaptation of the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, which won five National Awards.

Written by Sudha and Shalini Ushadevi, with dialogues by Pooja Tolani, and a G.V. Prakash Kumar musical, Sarfira is produced by Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), South superstars Suriya and Jyotika (2D Entertainment) and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment).

