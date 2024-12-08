Raghav Chadha Reveals Why He Loves Parineeti Chopra’s Talkative Side: ‘Inki Awaz Acchi Lagti Hai’

Last Updated: December 08, 2024, 23:21 IST

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha continue to charm fans with their refreshing take on marriage.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, who tied the knot on September 24, 2023, have quickly become one of the most admired couples in the industry. Known for their candid moments and undeniable chemistry, the duo continues to win hearts with their refreshing take on marriage.

In a recent appearance on Rajat Sharma’s Aap Ki Adalat, the couple opened up about their relationship. Raghav shared the key to their happy marriage, saying, “Mujhe Bollywood ka B nahi pata, isko politics ka P nahi pata, toh humari gaadi acchi chal rahi hai” (I don’t know the first thing about Bollywood, and she doesn’t know anything about politics, so our journey is going smoothly).

When asked about Parineeti’s love for talking, Raghav sweetly replied, “Mujhe inki awaaz acchi lagti hai, toh ye jitna bhi bolti hai, mujhe accha hi lagta hai” (I love the sound of her voice, so no matter how much she talks, I always enjoy it).

In an earlier interview with Bollywood Hungama, Parineeti revealed Raghav’s limited knowledge of Bollywood. She humorously shared that he often forgets what he’s watched, leaving her to remind him. Despite this, she finds their dynamic endearing. “I sometimes have to nudge him to ‘just act like you know,’” she joked, adding that their lack of expertise in each other’s fields—her in politics and him in entertainment—keeps their conversations refreshingly focused on life.

On the professional front, Parineeti was last seen in Amar Singh Chamkila, directed by Imtiaz Ali and co-starring Diljit Dosanjh. The actress recently confirmed that she has signed with an agency in London, and talked about expanding her artistic horizons in the UK. She told Hindustan Times, “I’ve signed with an agency there and spent more than half the year in England. It’s still in the early stages, just a couple of months old. My goal is to act across different languages and platforms. I’m greedy for the camera – it doesn’t matter where or how, as long as I get to perform. Exploring a new market excites me.”