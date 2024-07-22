সোমবার , ২২ জুলাই ২০২৪ | ৭ই শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Arrested in Dubai? Pakistani Singer BREAKS Silence | Watch Video

জুলাই ২২, ২০২৪ ৭:৪১ অপরাহ্ণ
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Arrested in Dubai? Pakistani Singer BREAKS Silence | Watch Video


Rahat Fateh Ali Khan arrested in Dubai?

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan arrested in Dubai?

Reports surfaced claiming Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has been arrested in Dubai.

There were reports that Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was arrested in Dubai in a defamation case. The singer was allegedly named in a defamation complaint by his former manager. However, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has denied the reports.

The speculations of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s arrest surfaced after a report by Geo TV claimed that his former manager Ahmed submitted complaints against him to the Dubai authorities. The report claimed the renowned Pakistani singer had dismissed his manager a few months ago due to a dispute. The duo allegedly filed cases against each other. The report also claimed that the singer was allegedly detained at the immigration centre and was taken into police custody for questioning.

As soon as the rumours of his arrest went viral, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan released a video on Instagram to clarify that he has not been taken in to police custody. Sharing a video on Instagram, he said, “News circulating regarding the arrest of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is fake and baseless. Regards Team RFAK.”

In the video, he sat in the balcony of his hotel room with the Burj Khalifa in the background. Addressing his fans, the singer said, “I have come to Dubai to record a few of my songs. Everything is fine, don’t pay heed to rumours. There is no truth in what the ‘enemies’ have claimed. I will soon return home soon and hopefully I will deliver superhit songs soon. Request my fans worldwide to not pay attention to the rumours. You are my power. My audience, my fans are my power.”

Watch the video below:

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is known for several hit songs. While he has sang several memorable songs in Pakistan, he also has delivered chart-topping numbers in India as well. These include Tere Bin from Simmba, O Re Piya from Aaja Nashle, Ajj Din Chadheya from Love Aaj Kal and Main Jahaan Rahoon from Namastey London.

dishya mugshot 2023 11 b48ccd358135da707057939fd8419397
Dishya Sharma

With close to 10 years of experience, Dishya has entertainment running in the blood. Her love for Bollywood, Hollywood, and Korean film industries has…Read More



Source link

