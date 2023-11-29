বুধবার , ২৯ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ১৪ই অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

Rahul Dravid: BCCI extends contract of India head coach Rahul Dravid and support staff | Cricket News

নভেম্বর ২৯, ২০২৩
NEW DELHI: As expected, Team India head coach Rahul Dravid and the support staff have been given the contracts extension by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
“The BCCI engaged in productive discussions with Rahul Dravid after the term of his contract ended following the recently concluded ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 and unanimously agreed to further the tenure,” the board said in a statement on Wednesday (November 29).

“The Board acknowledges Dravid’s instrumental role in moulding the Indian Team and commends his exceptional professionalism. The Board also appreciates VVS Laxman for his exemplary roles as Head of NCA and as the stand-in head coach. Similar to their legendary on-field partnerships, Dravid and Laxman have worked closely in driving Indian Cricket forward” the statement added.

Batting coach Vikram Rathour, fielding coach T Dilip, and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey will continue their roles with Team India, as the BCCI has extended the contracts of the support staff.

Dravid

Dravid’s second tenure as the head coach of Team India will commence with the South Africa tour starting from December 10, featuring three ODIs and T20Is each, along with two Tests. The red-ball leg is set to kick off on December 26.
Following this, there will be a five-match Test series against England at home, leading up to the ICC T20 World Cup in June, to be held in the West Indies/USA.
Dravid took over from Ravi Shastri after a disappointing ICC T20 World Cup in 2021, where India exited in the Super 12 stage. Initially appointed for a two-year term, Dravid’s tenure concluded with India’s runners-up finish in the recently concluded ICC Cricket World Cup at home.

Rahul Dravid on India’s loss, Rohit’s captaincy: There was a lot of emotion in the dressing room

On the contract extention, Dravid said, “The last two years with Team India have been thoroughly memorable. Together, we have witnessed the highs and lows, and throughout this journey, the support and camaraderie within the group have been phenomenal. I am genuinely proud of the culture we have set in the dressing room. It’s a culture that stands resilient, whether in moments of triumph or adversity. The skills and talent that our team possesses are phenomenal, and what we’ve stressed is following the right process and sticking to our preparations, which has had a direct impact on the overall result.”
“I thank the BCCI and the Office Bearers for placing their trust in me, endorsing my vision, and providing support during this period. The demands of this role necessitate considerable time away from home, and I deeply appreciate my family’s sacrifices and support. Their instrumental role behind the scenes has been invaluable. As we embrace new challenges post the World Cup, we remain committed to the pursuit of excellence,” he added.





