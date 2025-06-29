Raja Chaudhary REACTS To Palak Tiwari-Ibrahim’s Dating Rumours: ‘Stay Away From…’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: June 29, 2025, 13:48 IST

Shweta Tiwari’s ex-husband Raja Chaudhary reacted to their daughter Palak Tiwari’s dating rumours with Ibrahim Ali Khan, and advised her to focus entirely on building her career.

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak Tiwari, has been hitting headlines for her rumoured relationship with Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan. Although the two have been spotted together several times, they have never publicly addressed or confirmed the speculation. Now, Palak’s father and Shweta’s ex-husband, Raja Chaudhary, has shared his thoughts on the dating rumours involving their daughter Palak, and Ibrahim. He advised her to stay away from such distractions and focus on her career instead. He stated that, in his opinion, no one should enter a relationship before the age of 30–35, as people are often too immature to handle such commitments at a younger age.

While speaking with Hindi Rush, Raja Chaudhary was asked about his thoughts on Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim’s rumoured relationship. He replied, “Mera jo personal experience hai, main to yehi kehta hu ki agar mujhe mauka mile samjhaane ka toh main to yehi kahu ki in chakkaron se door reh, apne career pe focus kar. Wohi ek cheez hai jo untilmately kaam aane wali hai tere. (From my personal experience, I would just say that if I ever get a chance to explain to someone, I’d tell them to stay away from all this and focus on their career. That’s the one thing that will truly help you in the long run).”

Raja Chaudhary further added, “When it comes to relationships, people rush into them at a very young age. There needs to be more maturity before getting into one. I believe no one should be in a relationship before the age of 30-35. I feel that everyone is immature before that. There’s just no real maturity in people. They end up getting married in their childishness—and that turns out to be a big blunder. Then you’re left crying, blaming each other forever.”

Meanwhile, last month, amid dating rumours with Ibrahim, Palak Tiwari said that she doesn’t want her love life to be talked about at a time when she’s still trying to build her career. While speaking with Filmfare, she said, “At this stage of my career, I don’t want my romantic life or my love life to take over or be a topic of conversation when I am trying to make a name for myself. That just really reduces you down to a headline when you want to do so much more. That’s one aspect of it.”

