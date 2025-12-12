Rajinikanth’s 75th Birthday: 9 Little-Known Facts About The ‘Thalaivar’ You Must Know | Tamil Cinema News

Last Updated:
Rajinikanth is arguably one of the most influential and celebrated names in Indian cinema. The legendary actor, who began his career in 1975, remains Kollywood’s undisputed ‘Thalaivar’. Despite the emergence of younger stars, Rajinikanth enjoys an enviable fan following across the world.
As Rajinikanth steps into 75 today, let’s take a look at some unknown or lesser-known facts about the superstar:
Rajinikanth’s Mother Tongue is Marathi.
Rajinikanth was born in a Marathi family as Shivaji Rao Gaekwad. He was named after Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji. He grew up learning Marathi and Kannada. Although his mother tongue is Marathi, the superstar never acted in a Marathi film.
Rajinikanth Worked as a Bus Conductor
Ahead of joining films, Rajinikanth worked as a bus conductor in Bengaluru. He used to work on the Shivaji Nagar-Samrajpet route with bus number 134.
Rajinikanth Changed His Name to Get Into Movies
During his time at Madras Film Institute, Rajinikanth met filmmaker K. Balachander, who provided his stage name ‘Rajinikanth’ to avoid confusion with fellow actor Sivaji Ganesan. The name ‘Rajinikanth’ was taken from Balachander’s earlier film, Major Chandrakanth. He also learnt Tamil to get into films.
Rajinikanth’s Impressive Milestone
The superstar reached the milestone of doing 50 films in just four years. His fifth film was Tiger, which was released in 1979.
Action Sequence Without Body Double
Rajinikanth became the first actor in South Indian films to do a fighting sequence on a train without body doubles. He did the scene for a movie titled Murattu Kaalai and became a talking point in the country.
Most Number of Films with SP Muthuraman
Over the years, Rajinikanth has done the most number of films with director SP Muthuraman, who was responsible for changing his style and giving shape to his cinematic career.
Rajinikanth’s Bollywood Debut
Rajinikanth made his Bollywood debut in Andhaa Kanoon in 1983. The film became a huge hit and ran for almost 50 weeks at the theatre. Interestingly, most of his Bollywood films were led by Amitabh Bachchan.
Rajinikanth Broke The Internet with Twitter Debut
Rajinikanth has always stayed away from the press and the public. However, when he joined the social networking site Twitter (now X) in 2014, he broke the internet. On his very first day of joining Twitter, one lakh and fifty thousand people started following him.
Rajinikanth Found a Place In School Syllabus
Rajinikanth is the only Indian actor to have featured in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) syllabus. He was featured in a lesson titled ‘From Bus Conductor to Superstar’.
December 12, 2025, 10:48 IST