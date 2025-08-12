Advertise here
বুধবার , ১৩ আগস্ট ২০২৫ | ২৯শে শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Rajinikanth’s Coolie Becomes First Tamil Film To Cross $2 Million In US Premiere Pre-Sales | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ১৩, ২০২৫ ১২:১৫ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Rajinikanth's Coolie Becomes First Tamil Film To Cross Million In US Premiere Pre-Sales | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Rajinikanth’s Coolie makes history as the first Tamil film to cross $2M in US premiere pre-sales, surpassing Kabali, Leo and Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1.

font
Coolie will release in theatres on August 14. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coolie will release in theatres on August 14. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie, headlined by Rajinikanth, is already rewriting box office history before its release. Sun Pictures, the film’s producers, confirmed that the action drama has crossed $2 million in premiere pre-sales in North America — making it the first-ever Tamil film to achieve this milestone.

With two days still to go before its worldwide release on August 14, Coolie has overtaken the advance booking numbers of Vijay’s Leo and Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1. More significantly, Rajinikanth has broken his own record set by Kabali in 2016, which held the previous top spot at $1.9 million for US premieres.

Rajinikanth Fans Celebrate Record-Breaking Feat

Sharing the news on social media, Sun Pictures wrote, “#Coolie varraan solliko! #Coolie is the First Tamil film to cross $2 million in premiere pre-sales in North America. #Coolie releasing worldwide August 14th.”

Fans erupted with excitement online, hailing it as a “Rajinikanth mass” moment. One user declared, “The movie will create a new history,” while another celebrated, “Already record broken.” A devoted fan noted, “With 2 days left, #Coolie overtakes #Kabali and creates history. Record maker & Record breaker #Thalaivar #Rajinikanth.”

By surpassing $2 million with days to spare, Coolie has secured its place ahead of Tamil cinema’s previous premiere pre-sale leaders. After Kabali, the list had Leo (2023) in second place, The GOAT (2024) third, Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 (2022) fourth, and Jailer (2023) fifth.

About Coolie

According to the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC), Coolie follows “a mysterious man [who] takes a stand against a corrupt syndicate exploiting and abusing the workers of a port town” in an intense action drama.

The film marks Lokesh Kanagaraj’s first collaboration with Rajinikanth and boasts an ensemble cast featuring Nagarjuna, Nimma Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, and Aamir Khan in pivotal roles.

With massive advance sales, star power, and Kanagaraj’s action-packed storytelling, Coolie is set for a grand opening not just in India, but globally. The hype suggests August 14 could witness one of Tamil cinema’s biggest premieres to date.

authorimg

Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes breaking news stories, generates feature ideas, edits copies, …Read More

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes breaking news stories, generates feature ideas, edits copies, … Read More

Rajinikanth's Coolie Becomes First Tamil Film To Cross $2 Million In US Premiere Pre-Sales
