মঙ্গলবার , ১ অক্টোবর ২০২৪ | ১৬ই আশ্বিন, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Rajinikanth’s Wife Latha Shares Actor’s Health Update Amid Hospitalisation: ‘All Well’ | Exclusive

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ১, ২০২৪ ৭:৫০ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Rajinikanth’s Wife Latha Shares Actor’s Health Update Amid Hospitalisation: ‘All Well’ | Exclusive


Rajinikanth's wife Latha shares his health update.

Rajinikanth’s wife Latha shares his health update.

Superstar Rajinikanth’s wife, Latha, reassures fans about his health after his hospitalisation for stomach pain, stating, “all is well.” He is set to undergo a procedure.

Superstar Rajinikanth’s recent hospitalisation has sparked concern among fans, but his wife, Latha Rajinikanth, has eased their worries with a reassuring message. The actor was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai on Monday night after experiencing stomach pain. A source from the hospital confirmed that Rajinikanth will undergo an elective procedure under the care of interventional cardiologist Dr. Sai Satish in the cardiac cath lab on Tuesday.

When contacted by CNN-News18 for an update on Rajinikanth’s health, Latha stated, “All is well,” offering a comforting sigh of relief to his die-hard fans. Social media has been flooded with well-wishes, with fans expressing their hopes for his speedy recovery. One user tweeted, “Get well soon, Thalaiva,” while another added, “Wishing Rajinikanth a speedy recovery. His strength and resilience will carry him through this too. Our thoughts and prayers are with him.”

Rajinikanth, widely regarded as a cinematic legend, was last seen in the action-packed blockbuster Jailer, which has been celebrated as one of the biggest Tamil films of all time. The film also received the prestigious Best Picture award at the IIFA Utsavam 2024, solidifying Rajinikanth’s status as a titan in the industry.

Before his hospitalisation, Rajinikanth made headlines at the audio launch of his upcoming film Vettaiyan. His appearance was nothing short of spectacular, as he showcased his iconic dance moves, captivating the audience. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, Vettaiyan is set to release on October 10 and has already generated significant buzz following the release of its official preview.

This film will mark Rajinikanth’s 170th cinematic outing, produced by Lyca Productions, with an impressive budget of Rs 160 crore. Filming took place in several stunning locations across India, including Chennai, Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram, and Hyderabad, further adding to the excitement surrounding its release.



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Rajinikanth’s Wife Latha Shares Actor’s Health Update Amid Hospitalisation: ‘All Well’ | Exclusive
Rajinikanth’s Wife Latha Shares Actor’s Health Update Amid Hospitalisation: ‘All Well’ | Exclusive
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
‘Aapne facts galat bataye hain’: Pakistan captain Shan Masood’s ‘verbal duel’ with media | Cricket News
‘Aapne facts galat bataye hain’: Pakistan captain Shan Masood’s ‘verbal duel’ with media | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
Saif Ali Khan Opens Up on Why He Chose Bollywood Over Cricket: ‘People Used to Say…’
Saif Ali Khan Opens Up on Why He Chose Bollywood Over Cricket: ‘People Used to Say…’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
‘Bazball is a copycat product of ViruBall and PantBall’: Michael Vaughan trolled for comment on India’s fearless batting | Cricket News
‘Bazball is a copycat product of ViruBall and PantBall’: Michael Vaughan trolled for comment on India’s fearless batting | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
Veteran Actress Asha Nadkarni Dies Aged 80

Veteran Actress Asha Nadkarni Dies Aged 80

 শরীয়তপুর ডোমসারে আলোচনা সভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল

শরীয়তপুর ডোমসারে আলোচনা সভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল

 ইউপিজিডি-র সহযোগী ইউনাইটেড আশুগঞ্জ এনার্জির লভ্যাংশ ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad

ইউপিজিডি-র সহযোগী ইউনাইটেড আশুগঞ্জ এনার্জির লভ্যাংশ ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad

 ব্রিটিশ অর্থমন্ত্রী বরখাস্ত

ব্রিটিশ অর্থমন্ত্রী বরখাস্ত

 অজুহাত না দেখিয়ে স্কুল খুলে দিন: ইউনিসেফ

অজুহাত না দেখিয়ে স্কুল খুলে দিন: ইউনিসেফ

 Diabetes Tips | ডায়াবেটিসে মনের সুখে এই ৪ খাবার খাচ্ছেন! অজান্তেই কী বিপদ ডাকছেন জানেন

Diabetes Tips | ডায়াবেটিসে মনের সুখে এই ৪ খাবার খাচ্ছেন! অজান্তেই কী বিপদ ডাকছেন জানেন

 খাশোগি হত্যায় জড়িতরা যুক্তরাষ্ট্রে প্রশিক্ষিত

খাশোগি হত্যায় জড়িতরা যুক্তরাষ্ট্রে প্রশিক্ষিত

 হেরাতের চার স্থানে চারটি মরদেহ ঝুলিয়ে রেখেছে তালেবান

হেরাতের চার স্থানে চারটি মরদেহ ঝুলিয়ে রেখেছে তালেবান

 আজ বিশ্ব হাত ধোয়া দিবস

আজ বিশ্ব হাত ধোয়া দিবস

 Alia Bhatt Wishes Boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor on Birthday; Ankita Lokhande Shares Pavitra Rishta 2 Video With Shaheer Sheikh

Alia Bhatt Wishes Boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor on Birthday; Ankita Lokhande Shares Pavitra Rishta 2 Video With Shaheer Sheikh