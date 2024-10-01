Rajinikanth’s Wife Latha Shares Actor’s Health Update Amid Hospitalisation: ‘All Well’ | Exclusive

Superstar Rajinikanth’s recent hospitalisation has sparked concern among fans, but his wife, Latha Rajinikanth, has eased their worries with a reassuring message. The actor was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai on Monday night after experiencing stomach pain. A source from the hospital confirmed that Rajinikanth will undergo an elective procedure under the care of interventional cardiologist Dr. Sai Satish in the cardiac cath lab on Tuesday.

When contacted by CNN-News18 for an update on Rajinikanth’s health, Latha stated, “All is well,” offering a comforting sigh of relief to his die-hard fans. Social media has been flooded with well-wishes, with fans expressing their hopes for his speedy recovery. One user tweeted, “Get well soon, Thalaiva,” while another added, “Wishing Rajinikanth a speedy recovery. His strength and resilience will carry him through this too. Our thoughts and prayers are with him.”

Rajinikanth, widely regarded as a cinematic legend, was last seen in the action-packed blockbuster Jailer, which has been celebrated as one of the biggest Tamil films of all time. The film also received the prestigious Best Picture award at the IIFA Utsavam 2024, solidifying Rajinikanth’s status as a titan in the industry.

Before his hospitalisation, Rajinikanth made headlines at the audio launch of his upcoming film Vettaiyan. His appearance was nothing short of spectacular, as he showcased his iconic dance moves, captivating the audience. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, Vettaiyan is set to release on October 10 and has already generated significant buzz following the release of its official preview.

This film will mark Rajinikanth’s 170th cinematic outing, produced by Lyca Productions, with an impressive budget of Rs 160 crore. Filming took place in several stunning locations across India, including Chennai, Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram, and Hyderabad, further adding to the excitement surrounding its release.