শনিবার , ১৬ নভেম্বর ২০২৪ | ১লা অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s Adorable Anniversary Post Goes Viral: ‘3 Saal Ho Gaye Humari…’

নভেম্বর ১৬, ২০২৪ ২:১১ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s Adorable Anniversary Post Goes Viral: ‘3 Saal Ho Gaye Humari…’


Rajkummar and Patralekhaa’s love story is a testament to their enduring bond, having dated for over a decade before tying the knot on November 15, 2021.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot in 2021.

Bollywood’s beloved couple, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, are celebrating their third wedding anniversary today. The two shared a heartwarming post on Instagram, commemorating their special day with a beautiful wedding picture that captures their love and joy.

In the picture, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa are seen laughing together, holding hands, and dressed in their wedding attire. The actor captioned the post in Hindi Devanagari, expressing heartfelt gratitude for the love and blessings they have received. He wrote, “It’s been 3 years since the most beautiful day of our lives. Thank you so much for all your love and blessings,” accompanied by two red-heart emojis. Rajkummar also included a snippet of the song “Muskurane” from their film, Citylights, in the background, adding a nostalgic touch to the celebration.

Minutes after the post went live, numerous industry friends rushed to the comments section to wish the couple well. Farah Khan expressed her excitement about being able to celebrate future anniversaries together, while Nimrat Kaur congratulated them with sparkling and protective amulet emojis.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa’s love story is a testament to their enduring bond, having dated for over a decade before tying the knot on November 15, 2021. Their wedding was a star-studded event, celebrated with close friends and family, and they joyfully announced their union on social media. Rajkummar’s emotional Instagram post at the time read, “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship, and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa. Here’s to forever… and beyond.”

On the professional front, Rajkummar Rao had a successful year with several film releases, including Mr and Mrs Mahi, Srikanth, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and the hit horror-comedy Stree 2, featuring Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana. Meanwhile, Patralekhaa was last seen in IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, a series led by Vijay Varma and directed by Anubhav Sinha, which began streaming on Netflix earlier this year. She will next be seen in the film Phule, starring alongside Pratik Gandhi.

