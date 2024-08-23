শুক্রবার , ২৩ আগস্ট ২০২৪ | ৮ই ভাদ্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Rajkummar Rao Reveals His Teachers Paid School Fees So He Wouldn’t Be Expelled: ‘We Were Scraping By’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ২৩, ২০২৪ ১:৩৮ অপরাহ্ণ
Rajkummar Rao Reveals His Teachers Paid School Fees So He Wouldn’t Be Expelled: ‘We Were Scraping By’

google_ad_client = "ca-pub-4770550234200900"; /* footer2 */ google_ad_slot = "footer2"; google_ad_width = 300; google_ad_height = 250;


Rajkummar Rao is currently seen in Stree 2.

Rajkummar Rao is currently seen in Stree 2.

Rajkummar Rao appreciated his mother for never letting him feel the financial burden.

Stree 2 star Rajkummar Rao revealed that due to financial stress in childhood, his teachers chipped in to pay his school fees. He opened up about his humble beginnings and lauded his mother for never making him feel any financial burden. He said his mother managed to give Rajkummar a regular upbringing by borrowing money for school books and tuition fees.

Rajkummar Rao reminisced about his childhood in Gurgaon on Raj Shamani’s podcast. He said he was popular as a kid and always wanted to be an actor.  He added, “I grew up in a joint family, I have two older siblings. I had humble beginnings. I didn’t grow up with money, so that financial stress was always there. It wasn’t like we were dying of hunger, but we were just about scraping by.”

However, his mother made ‘arrangements’ so he wouldn’t ‘feel’ the financial burden. He said, “For schoolbooks and tuition fees, she’d ask our relatives for help sometimes. That’s how she raised us. There was a two or three-year period where school teachers paid our fees because there were three of us and there was no money for school fees. They didn’t want us to be taken out of school, so they chipped in for us.” Rajkummar mentioned that since his siblings excelled in extracurricular activities, the teachers didn’t want them to not have a chance at proper education. “But I had a fun childhood, I was always outdoors,” he added.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao is currently seen in Stree 2. The film is proving to be a box office juggernaut, showing impressive numbers in its first week of release. The film has earned a staggering Rs 275.35 crore in just seven days. Despite competition from films like Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein, Stree 2 has maintained its stronghold at the box office over the week. Besides Rajkummar Rao, the film also features Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles. Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar also made grand cameos in the film. Stree 2 has become the highest opener of 2024 so far, beating films like Fighter and Kalki 2898 AD.

kashvi mugshot 2023 11 c6435cdcdbcc579307e57ae1237fe3ce
Kashvi Raj Singh

Kashvi Raj Singh is a News Trainee at News18. She extensively covers Bollywood, Hollywood and television. She not only keeps an eye out for interestin…Read More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

ICC planning multi-million dollar fund to save Test cricket: Report | Cricket News
ICC planning multi-million dollar fund to save Test cricket: Report | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
Rajkummar Rao Reveals His Teachers Paid School Fees So He Wouldn’t Be Expelled: ‘We Were Scraping By’
Rajkummar Rao Reveals His Teachers Paid School Fees So He Wouldn’t Be Expelled: ‘We Were Scraping By’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Boney Kapoor Takes a Dig at Arshad Warsi Over Underpayment Claim: ‘He Wasn’t a Star; Who Would…’
Boney Kapoor Takes a Dig at Arshad Warsi Over Underpayment Claim: ‘He Wasn’t a Star; Who Would…’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Four Indian women wrestlers become U-17 world champions in Amman |
Four Indian women wrestlers become U-17 world champions in Amman |
খেলাধুলা

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
This Is How You Can Talk About Break Up Without Hurting Your Partner

This Is How You Can Talk About Break Up Without Hurting Your Partner

 ৪৫ দফায় বাড়লো পিপলস লিজিংয়েরে লেনেদেন বন্ধের মেয়াদ – Corporate Sangbad

৪৫ দফায় বাড়লো পিপলস লিজিংয়েরে লেনেদেন বন্ধের মেয়াদ – Corporate Sangbad

 পরামর্শক ব্যয় বাড়ছে মোবাইল গেম-অ্যাপস দক্ষতা উন্নয়নে

পরামর্শক ব্যয় বাড়ছে মোবাইল গেম-অ্যাপস দক্ষতা উন্নয়নে

 গাজায় ইসরাইলি হামলায় আরও ৩০ ফিলিস্তিনি নিহত

গাজায় ইসরাইলি হামলায় আরও ৩০ ফিলিস্তিনি নিহত

 vs-electric-cooktops-know-which-one-is-better-in-induction-and-electric-cooktop | ইনডাকশন বনাম ইলেকট্রিক কুক-টপ: কোনটায় বিল কম হবে, সুবিধাও হবে রান্নায়? জানুন – News18 Bangla

vs-electric-cooktops-know-which-one-is-better-in-induction-and-electric-cooktop | ইনডাকশন বনাম ইলেকট্রিক কুক-টপ: কোনটায় বিল কম হবে, সুবিধাও হবে রান্নায়? জানুন – News18 Bangla

 MNS Leader Sandeep Deshpande Attacked During Morning Walk; Suffers Injuries

MNS Leader Sandeep Deshpande Attacked During Morning Walk; Suffers Injuries

 Bike Riding with Chappals: চটি পরে বাইক বা স্কুটি চালান? জানেন, কত টাকা জরিমানা হতে পারে!

Bike Riding with Chappals: চটি পরে বাইক বা স্কুটি চালান? জানেন, কত টাকা জরিমানা হতে পারে!

 গলাচিপায় মুজিবনগর দিবস পালিত

গলাচিপায় মুজিবনগর দিবস পালিত

 বিদেশি ডাকে পিস্তল: আয়কর কর্মী রিমান্ডে

বিদেশি ডাকে পিস্তল: আয়কর কর্মী রিমান্ডে

 গোপালগঞ্জ পৌরসভার মেয়র ও স্বেচ্ছাসেবীদের উদ্যোগে গভীর রাতে কম্বল বিতরণ

গোপালগঞ্জ পৌরসভার মেয়র ও স্বেচ্ছাসেবীদের উদ্যোগে গভীর রাতে কম্বল বিতরণ