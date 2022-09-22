Raju Srivastava No More, Nation Pays Tribute; Ayan Not Ready To Disclose If Deepika Is In Brahmastra 2

Comedian Raju Srivastava passed away on Wednesday morning, over a month after he suffered a cardiac arrest. The comedian was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in Delhi where he breathed his last. Srivastava’s last rites will be held in Delhi on Thursday i.e September 22. Earlier, the comedian’s family was contemplating taking Raju’s body to Mumbai but it was later revealed that his funeral will take place tomorrow at Delhi’s Nigam Bodh ghat at 9:30 am.

Social media is flooded with friends and fans remembering Raju Srivastava. During an interaction with News18 Showsha, comedian Sunil Pal also shared how he is trying to come to terms with the fact that Srivastava is no more. Pal recalled the days when he worked with Srivastava for The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and shared that the late comedian will always remain the ‘king of stand up comedy’.

Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated her birthday on Wednesday. The diva, a true fashionista, undoubtedly enjoyed the day in the best possible way. Kareena’s sister Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and shared an adorable picture of Bebo with her son Jeh from her birthday bash. The mother-son duo were seen blowing out the candles on the delicious cake and celebrating the day. “Birthday wishes with a smiling emoji,” Karisma wrote in the caption.

Ever since the release of Brahmastra part one, there has been a massive buzz online about Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s casting in the second part of the trilogy. While fans are eager to know who will play the role of Dev and Amrita in Brahmastra 2, director Ayan Mukerji isn’t ready to reveal it all. During a recent interaction, when Mukerji was shown proof of Padukone’s scene in the Brahmastra Part 1, the filmmaker responded with a cross-question, “Do we have her in part one?”

Dheeraj Dhoopar has quit the celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. According to an Indian Express report, Dheeraj was struggling to manage the filming of his show, Sherdil Shergill and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 simultaneously. Not just this, but the actor recently suffered an injury that impacted his performance on the show. Besides this, it is also being said that Dheeraj, who became a father recently, also wanted to spend time with his son and family.

