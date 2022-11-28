সোমবার , ২৮ নভেম্বর ২০২২ | ১৩ই অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Rakhi Sawant Enters The House As A Wild Card Contestant

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ২৮, ২০২২ ২:২০ অপরাহ্ণ
untitled 1 290


Last Updated: November 28, 2022, 13:45 IST

Rakhi is seen making her entry into the show and surprising the housemates.

Rakhi is seen making her entry into the show and surprising the housemates.

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 4 is broadcasted on Colors Marathi and Voot.

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 4, hosted by Mahesh Manjrekar, is currently at its peak to entertain the viewers. The show had already brought out many shades of the contestants. But to make it more interesting and thrilling for the audience, the makers announced that they will soon start the entry of the wild card participants of this season.

The makers have recently revealed the name of the first wild card participant. Entertainment queen Rakhi Sawant enters the house as a wild card contestant in the form of a challenger.

Recently a promo video has been released on the official Instagram page of Bigg Boss Marathi, where Rakhi is seen making her entry into the show and surprising the housemates. After entering the show, she is seen getting some special power from Bigg Boss and is also seen teasing other contestants like Apurva Nemlekar and Vikas Sawant.

Apart from Rakhi, Bigg Boss Marathi 3 winner Vishhal Nikam, Bigg Boss Marathi season 2 finalist Aroh Welankar and Bigg Boss Marathi season 3 fame Mira Jagganath also entered the house as wild card participants.

Watch the promo:

In the upcoming episode, the show will be changing its rules for housemates. What special powers will the wild card participants get? Will new groups form within the house? How will these entries change the dynamics in the BB house? Answers to all these will be revealed soon in the coming episodes.

For the unversed, Rakhi has also been part of Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan.

For the first time in Bigg Boss Marathi history, wildcard participants will compete as challengers. Now, it will be interesting to watch how they will play their game and challenge the housemates.

Read all the Latest Movies News here



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

abir ctg
শিশুকে খুনের পর লাশ ছয় টুকরো: আবির ফের রিমান্ডে
বাংলাদেশ
1669623733 photo
‘We will organise a grand Olympics’: BJP aims to bag hosting rights for Gujarat for 2036 Games | More sports News
খেলাধুলা
aaaa 9
দীর্ঘদিন লিভার ভাল রাখতে, সিরোসিসের ঝুঁকি এড়াতে এই কয়েকটা খাবার ভুলেও খাবেন না
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
untitled 1 290
Rakhi Sawant Enters The House As A Wild Card Contestant
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
Naogaon Pic 22.05.22

নওগাঁয় ভূমি সেবা সপ্তাহ উদ্বোধন

 1646109148 photo

Rohit Sharma’s assurance to super-subs paying off | Cricket News

 IMG 20220227 WA0034

মাওলানা ভাসানী বিজ্ঞান ও  প্রযুক্তি বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ে জাতীয় পরিসংখ্যান দিবস পালিত 

 wm soshi tharoor

শশী থারুরকে ‘উদ্ধার’ করলেন বাংলাদেশি দম্পতি

 wm Chattralig mamla

কিশোরীকে অপহরণের দায়ে ছাত্রলীগ নেতার বিরুদ্ধে মামলা

 divorse

মেহেদীর রং না শুকাতেই স্বামীর তালাক, কোথায় দাঁড়াবে সাবিনা ? – Corporate Sangbad

 TMS

ইভ্যালিকাণ্ডে তাহসান-মিথিলা-ফারিয়াকে অব্যাহতি – Corporate Sangbad

 markentile 1

গণপ্রস্তাবে ৭০ কোটি টাকার বন্ড বেচবে মার্কেন্টাইল ব্যাংক – Corporate Sangbad

 IMG 20220202 WA0008

ক্ষেতলালে ১২বছরের ছাত্রীকে ধর্ষনের অভিযোগ, বৃদ্ধর বিরুদ্ধ মামলা

 1638916308 photo

3rd unofficial Test: Kishan, Vihari hit fifties as India A reach 229/6 in reply to South Africa A’s 268 all out | Cricket News