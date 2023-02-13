সোমবার , ১৩ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ৩০শে মাঘ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Rakhi Sawant Reacts to Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Wedding, Says ‘Mujhe Ghinn Aati Hai…’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ১৩, ২০২৩ ১১:২৩ পূর্বাহ্ণ
sidharth malhotra kiara advani wedding reception rakhi sawant


Rakhi Sawant shares that she does not like to see ‘love birds’ around her.

Rakhi Sawant shares that she does not like to see ‘love birds’ around her.

In January 2023, Rakhi confirmed her wedding with her boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani with an Instagram post, but soon announced her separation.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who won fans’ hearts for their crackling chemistry on-screen, are now married. Wishes from all across the country are pouring in for the newlyweds. However, television actress Rakhi Sawant is ‘not happy’. Amid the trouble in her own paradise, Rakhi Sawant said she doesn’t like to see ‘love birds’ around her.

Emotional Rakhi Sawant added that watching newlywed couples like Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, only reminds her of her ongoing fight with her husband Adil Khan Durrani. For those unaware, the actress has accused Adil of “physical harassment, cheating and adultery”. Recently speaking to the media, Rakhi Sawant said, “Mujhe itna sad feel ho raha hai ki Kiara ki shaadi huyi aur Sidharth Malhotra ki shaadi huyi aur unki news achi fehlni chaiye duniya mai, itna pavitra shaadi, aur meri itni gandi news fehl rahi hai (I am feeling extremely. Kiara and Sidharth are now married, and their happy news should get spread everywhere in the world, such a pious wedding, but just look here, it is my bad news that is getting circulated everywhere.)”

She added, “Mujhe itna feel horha hai, kissi bhi shaadi ko dekhti hoon na, toh mujhe ghinn aati hai, kissi bhi lovebirds ko dekhti hoon, mai roo padti hoon. 14th februray aarhi hai, aur mera dil ro raha hai. (I feel really bad whenever I see people getting married, I feel disgusted whenever I see lovebirds around me, and I start crying. And now 14th February is coming, I am crying from within).”

Concerned fans reacted to the clip. “I feel sad for her,” wrote one of the users, while another one said, “Inshallah a good man will come into your life. Trust God, learn Islam, everything will be fine.”

Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani, who tied the knot in January, are going through a rough patch in their marriage. Following the complaint registered by Rakhi Sawant against her husband, Adil Khan was summoned for questioning at the Oshiwara police station and was later arrested. Ever since then, Rakhi has been speaking out against Adil in the media.

In January 2023, Rakhi confirmed her wedding with her boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani with an Instagram post. She had revealed that her wedding took place in July last year. “Finally, I’m happy so excited and got married my love is 4 Ever unconditional love for you Adil,” she wrote along with some pictures.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm ctg journalist asult
নারী সাংবাদিককে ‘নগ্ন করে’ পেটানোর হুমকি কাউন্সিলরের
বাংলাদেশ
1676265914 photo
India vs Australia: Dharamsala’s loss is Indore’s gain, 3rd Test match venue changed | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
Smartphone 5
অতিরিক্ত স্মার্টফোনের ব্যবহারে দৃষ্টিশক্তি খোয়ালেন এক মহিলা ! ঘটনা শেয়ার করলেন চিকিৎসক – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
sidharth malhotra kiara advani wedding reception rakhi sawant
Rakhi Sawant Reacts to Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Wedding, Says ‘Mujhe Ghinn Aati Hai…’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
jhenaidah freedom pic 1

৬ডিসেম্বর ঝিনাইদহ হানাদার মুক্ত দিবস

 1644360368 photo

England omit James Anderson and Stuart Broad for West Indies tour: Reports | Cricket News

 wm jomiut ulame fop j

পাঠ্যপুস্তক ইস্যুতে ১০ ফেব্রুয়ারি ঢাকায় জমিয়তের বিক্ষোভ

 wm shams1

‘যুবলীগের মাধ্যমে সমৃদ্ধ রাষ্ট্রের স্বপ্ন দেখেছিলেন শেখ মণি’

 wm Agri Minister 10 February 2022

সার্চ কমিটিতে এককভাবে নাম পাঠাবে আ.লীগ: কৃষিমন্ত্রী

 elli avrram 7

5 Books You Must Read To Navigate In A Post-Pandemic World

 wm afghanistan11

তালেবানের পক্ষ নিলে ব্যবস্থা: ফেসবুক

 allu arjun

Karan Johar Thanks Allu Arjun for Showering Love on Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif’s Sooryavanshi

 shah rukh khan 1 5

Shah Rukh Khan’s Fans Lifts Him Up in an Unseen Pic From the Sets of Pathaan, Take a Look

 sundar pichai

RIL AGM 2021 : ‘ডিজিটাল বিপ্লবে নয়া দিগন্ত নতুন জিও স্মার্টফোন!’ রিলায়েন্স পার্টনারশিপ নিয়ে উচ্ছ্বসিত সুন্দর পিচাই