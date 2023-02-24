শুক্রবার , ২৪ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ১১ই ফাল্গুন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Rakhi Says Adil’s Family Isn’t Accepting Her; Mani Ratnam Calls Rajamouli His Inspiration for Ponniyin Selvan

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ২৪, ২০২৩ ৩:৫৬ পূর্বাহ্ণ
rakhi sawant mani ratnam ss rajamouli


Last Updated: February 23, 2023, 21:59 IST

Rakhi claims Adil's family isn't accepting her; Mani Ratnam calls SS Rajamouli his inspiration for Ponniyin Selvan.

Rakhi claims Adil’s family isn’t accepting her; Mani Ratnam calls SS Rajamouli his inspiration for Ponniyin Selvan.

Rakhi Sawant claims Adil Khan’s family isn’t accepting her; Mani Ratnam credits SS Rajamouli for his Poniyin Selvan inspiration, the biggest newsmakers of the day.

Rakhi Sawant and her husband Adil Durrani are making the headlines for several weeks now for their marriage. Rakhi announced her marriage to Adil suddenly but the announcement was quickly followed by her claiming that Adil left her. They reunited after a couple of days but later Rakhi claimed that Adil has an affair and someone is trying to come between them. Both of them levelled several allegations against each other. Now, in a recent media interaction, Rakhi claimed that Adil’s family is not accepting her due to religious differences.

For more: Rakhi Sawant Claims Adil Khan’s Family is Not Accepting Her Because She is Hindu, Says ‘His Father…’

Kiara Advani’s mother Genevieve Advani is celebrating her birthday today and the actress did not waste any time wishing her on this special day. At midnight, the new bride took her Instagram handle to share several unseen photos from her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra, featuring her mom, dad, her brother and the groom.

For more: Kiara Advani Says ‘Blessed to Be…’ as She Shares Unseen Wedding Pics on Her Mom’s Birthday

Tamil actor Vishal had a near-death experience on the sets of his upcoming film titled Mark Antony after a prop vehicle lost control. The Veeramae Vaagai Soodum actor took to Twitter and shared a video in which he was seen filming a scene with a prop vehicle. In the scene, Vishal had to drop to the ground while the vehicle would enter the sets. While Vishal completed his scene, the truck couldn’t come to a standstill.

For more: Tamil Actor Vishal Escapes Death After Vehicle Loses Control On Mark Antony Film Sets, Video Goes Viral

Recently Alia Bhatt slammed a media portal for sharing her pictures from inside her house. The ‘privacy breach’ has become a topic of discussion among the film fraternity. Many Bollywood celebrities, like Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Janhvi Kapoor, and others too shared their thoughts. Now, during a recent media interaction at the Lokmat Digital Creator Awards, Shehnaaz Gill was asked to give her opinion about the same.

For more: Shehnaaz Gill Has THIS To Say When Asked About Paparazzi Invading Alia Bhatt’s Privacy for Pics

Director Mani Ratnam called SS Rajamouli his inspiration for Ponniyin Selvan. The legendary filmmakers were seated together with director Sukumar at the South India Media and Entertainment Summit held in Chennai recently. During the panel, hosted by actress Anu Haasan, the filmmakers spoke about cinema and fielded a few questions from the audience as well. One of the questions was addressed to the Roja director, asking him ‘one thing that has made a huge impact’ on him in a positive way.

For more: Mani Ratnam Credits SS Rajamouli, Baahubali For Ponniyin Selvan’s Inspiration; RRR Director Surprised

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm diyaj 750x563 1
হত্যা নয়, আত্মহত্যা করেছে দিয়াজ- প্রতিবেদনে বলছে সিআইডি
বাংলাদেশ
1677189598 photo
T20 World Cup: ‘One of the best’: Australia skipper Lanning hails India thriller | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
Health Tips 9
এই চার মানুষের জন্য রসুন হল বিষের সমান তাই ভুলেও খাবেন না এমন ক্ষতি হবে যা সারা জীবনেও পূরণ করা সম্ভব হবেনা ৷ If anyone have any problems among them need to be careful, they don’t consume garlic. – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
rakhi sawant mani ratnam ss rajamouli
Rakhi Says Adil’s Family Isn’t Accepting Her; Mani Ratnam Calls Rajamouli His Inspiration for Ponniyin Selvan
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
dallar

রেমিট্যান্সে সুবাতাস বইছে | ডিএমপি নিউজ

 wm Fakhrul 5 September 2022

‘প্রধানমন্ত্রী আগে ঘুরে আসুক, পরে কমেন্ট’

 1672280716 photo

R Ashwin hails Jaydev Unadkat comeback | Cricket News

 energy pac power

এনার্জিপ্যাক পাওয়ার খালি এলপিজি সিলিন্ডার আমদানি করবে – Corporate Sangbad

 New Project 1 47

Swelling in Feet: দিনের শেষে প্রায়ই পা ফুলে উঠছে? সমস্যা থেকে মুক্তি এই ঘরোয়া টোটকাগুলিতে

 IMG 20220302 WA0005

ক্ষেতলাল রিপোর্টার্স ক্লাবের সাংবাদিকদের সঙ্গে নবাগত ওসির মতবিনিম

 1632069182 photo

rohit: IPL 2021, CSK vs MI: Rohit Sharma rested due to knee niggle | Cricket News

 1 15

ফনিক্স ইন্স্যুরেন্সের পর্ষদ সভা ৩ জুন – Corporate Sangbad

 Photo 2 1

ঝিনাইদহে শহীদদের স্মৃতিস্তম্ভ ও বধ্যভূমি নির্মানের দাবিতে সংবাদ সম্মেলন

 wm BNP Program Photo 20 12 2021 2

‘আওয়ামী লীগ স্বাধীনতাবিরোধী শক্তিতে পরিণত হয়েছে’