বৃহস্পতিবার , ৩ অক্টোবর ২০২৪ | ১৯শে আশ্বিন, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Ram Charan Backs Samantha, Chaitanya, Slams K Surekha Over ‘Vulgar’ Comments: ‘Our Private Lives…’

অক্টোবর ৩, ২০২৪ ১১:২৭ অপরাহ্ণ
Ram Charan Backs Samantha, Chaitanya, Slams K Surekha Over ‘Vulgar’ Comments: ‘Our Private Lives…’


Ram Charan criticises Konda Surekha's comments on Samantha and Naga Chaitanya.

Celebrities such as Jr NTR, Vijay Deverakonda, Allu Arjun, SS Rajamouli and Chiranjeevi have also expressed solidarity with Samantha, Naga Chaitanya and the Akkineni family.

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Konda Surekha’s shocking remarks about Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, actor Ram Charan has come out in support of his Rangasthalam co-star and the Akkineni family. Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Ram Charan expressed his disappointment and criticised the Telangana minister’s comments.

Ram Charan’s Statement

In his post, Ram Charan wrote, “The statements made by Konda Surekha garu are irresponsible and baseless. Making vulgar public comments about respected individuals is shocking, especially coming from an elected leader who holds public office. This kind of slander aims to destroy the fundamentals of our society.”

He further said that the film industry stands united against such reckless behaviour. “The film fraternity is together and will not tolerate such reckless behaviour aimed at us. Our private lives are sacred to us and deserve due respect. We are public figures, we must uplift, not tear one another.” He ended his statement with the hashtag #FilmIndustryWillNotTolerate, which has been gaining traction on social media.

Telugu Film Industry Supports Samantha and Akkineni Family

Ram Charan’s statement follows a wave of support from other major South Indian stars. Celebrities such as Jr NTR, Vijay Deverakonda, Allu Arjun, SS Rajamouli and Chiranjeevi have expressed solidarity with Samantha, Naga Chaitanya and the Akkineni family, denouncing the baseless accusations made by Konda Surekha.

Konda Surekha’s Controversial Remarks

The controversy started when Konda Surekha claimed that KT Rama Rao, another prominent politician, allegedly made inappropriate demands regarding Samantha in connection to Nagarjuna’s N-Convention Centre. Surekha retracted her statement after a massive backlash, but the damage had already been done. The claims have been condemned as false and slanderous by many in the film industry.

Legal Action and Reactions

Following these accusations, Nagarjuna Akkineni filed a criminal defamation case against Konda Surekha. Naga Chaitanya also expressed his dismay, calling the claims “ridiculous.” In his response, he clarified that his divorce from Samantha was a mutual decision, unrelated to the outrageous claims made by the minister. Samantha herself directly addressed Konda Surekha, urging her to be more responsible with her words.

Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes br…Read More



Source link

