শুক্রবার , ১৭ মার্চ ২০২৩ | ৩রা চৈত্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Ram Charan DENIES Claims of Refusing To Perform Naatu Naatu at Oscars, Says Was Ready But…

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ১৭, ২০২৩ ৯:০৪ অপরাহ্ণ
ram charan naatu naatu oscars


Ram Charan says he was ready to dance to Naatu Naatu at Oscars.

Ram Charan says he was ready to dance to Naatu Naatu at Oscars.

Ram Charan counters the claim that he and Jr NTR turned down the opportunity to perform at the Oscars.

RRR star Ram Charan finally opened up about not performing on Naatu Naatu at the Oscars 2023. Fans were hoping that Ram and Jr NTR would recreate the magic of their blockbuster song on the 95th Academy Awards stage. But it was met with disappointment. While Oscars producers Raj Kapoor claimed that Ram Charan and Jr NTR turned down the offer to perform at the Oscars owing to a lack of rehearsals, Ram said that he was ready to perform.

“I was ready. I was 100 percent ready to get that call. But I don’t know what went wrong… The trope did a better job than us. We have done that for so many interviews. It is now time for us to relax,” he said, speaking at the India Today Conclave.

In several international interviews, Ram had expressed his wish to perform the song at the Oscars. He said that he would be open to performing the song if the stage allowed. However, Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj had to perform the song with an international troupe led by Lauren Gottlieb.

Speaking about not roping in Ram and Tarak, Oscars’ Raj Kapoor said in The Academy interview, “Originally, the two leads were going to be the stars of the number alongside the singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. The show was very instrumental in helping secure working visas for their team to be able to come to the U.S. to be a part of the performance.”

“In late February, we were informed that Ram Charan and N.T. Rama Rao Jr. would be attending the Oscars, but they did not feel comfortable performing the live number on stage. The change was brought on because of their other professional commitments and the limited amount of time to rehearse,” he added.

Nevertheless, Naatu Naatu made history, becoming the first Telugu song to be performed at the Oscars and first song made by an Indian production to win Best Original Song.

dishya
Dishya Sharma

Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. She eats, sleeps, and drinks entertainment. While Indian films have fuelRead More



Source link

