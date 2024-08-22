Ram Charan Shares An Adorable Pic Of Klin Kaara’s First Trip With Grandparents Chiranjeevi And Surekha

Ram Charan once again melted everyone’s hearts by sharing an adorable photo of his daughter Klin Kaara. He took to his social media and shared the photo in which she is seen posing with her grandparents Chiranjeevi and Surekha. Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni is also seen posing with the family.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ram Charan shared the photo and wrote, “Klin Kaara’s first trip with her grandparents!!! Memorable.” In the photo, we can see the whole family posing and Effile tower can also be seen in the back. As soon as the photo was shared, fans reacted. Many dropped heart emojis in the comment sections. One of the fans wrote, “super boss.” Some also wished happy birthday to Chiranjeevi. The megastar is celebrating his 69th birthday today.

Telugu superstar Ram Charan has finally wrapped the filming of his highly-anticipated film, Game Changer. Directed by S Shankar, Ram Charan began shooting for the film in the second half of 2021. The film also stars Kiara Advani. Taking to Instagram on Monday morning, Ram shared a picture of what seems to be the first day on sets of the film and the last day of filming along with the announcement that he has wrapped the film.

In both pictures, Ram Charan is seen walking towards a helicopter. In the first, he is seen wearing a black ganjee with a pair of pants while the second picture shows him wearing a formal outfit. Sharing the pictures, Ram said, “The GAME is about to CHANGE! #GAMECHANGER ‘That’s a wrap! See you at the cinemas.’”

Over the three years of the making, fans were given limited information about the film. A few months ago, they were treated to Game Changer’s first song, Jaragandi, and it got a positive response. Around the same time, producer Dil Raju hinted that Game Changer will release this year and could be in less than six months. At an event for Game Changer in Hyderabad back in March, Dil Raju said that the film will be in cinemas in five months, seemingly hinting at a September release date.

Apart from Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, Game Changer also stars other artists like Anjali, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani and Nassar. Ram Charan will essay the role of an IAS Officer, Ram Madan, while Kiara Advani will be his love interest and another fellow IAS officer. The movie is directed by Shankar and marks his debut directorial. The screenplay is written by Karthik Subbaraj. The music department is being handled by Thaman.