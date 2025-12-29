Ram Charan To Begin Sukumar’s Next Film In July 2026, Reunite After Rangasthalam | Telugu Cinema News

Last Updated: December 30, 2025, 00:28 IST

Ram Charan will reunite with Sukumar for an ambitious new Telugu film starting July 2026, following the historic success of Rangasthalam.

Ram Charan: He made his Bollywood debut in 2013 with the Priyanka Chopra starrer Zanjeer. However, the film bombed at the box office. (Image: Instagram)

Actor Ram Charan is gearing up for a highly anticipated reunion with director Sukumar, as the duo is set to collaborate once again on an ambitious new project scheduled to begin filming in July 2026. The announcement has already created a strong buzz among fans, given the massive success of their previous collaboration, Rangasthalam, which went on to become one of the most iconic and commercially successful films in Telugu cinema.

Released in 2018, Rangasthalam redefined rustic storytelling and showcased Ram Charan in one of the most celebrated performances of his career. The film’s cultural impact, critical acclaim and box office success cemented its place as a modern classic, making the upcoming reunion all the more exciting.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, “Sukumar has already begun work on the script and is aggressively working on shaping the narrative. The film is currently in its pre-production phase, with Sukumar’s core team has kick-started the groundwork well in advance to ensure a smooth and expansive shoot.”

Script work underway, shoot planned for one year

The report further adds, “Sukumar is writing the script at the moment, and his team is doing pre-production. This one begins right after the release of Peddi and is said to be a brilliant script. Charan is excited, so is Sukumar, and it will be shot over a period of one year from July 2026.”

Ram Charan, who is currently riding high on a lineup of big-scale pan-Indian projects, is said to be extremely enthusiastic about reuniting with Sukumar, the filmmaker who gave him a career-defining role. Insiders reveal that the actor has been closely involved in script discussions and is fully invested in the creative process, determined to give his absolute best under Sukumar’s direction once again.

While the project is yet to be titled, it is expected to be mounted on a grand scale, blending intense drama with Sukumar’s signature layered storytelling and complex character arcs. Industry insiders suggest that the film will be among the most eagerly awaited Telugu projects in the coming years.

Ram Charan’s next: Peddi

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is currently focused on Peddi, a rural sports action drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana of Uppena fame. Set against a rustic backdrop, the film stars Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead and features an ensemble cast that includes Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and Divyenndu Sharma in pivotal roles.

Backed by Vriddhi Cinemas and presented by Mythri Movie Makers, Peddi boasts music by A.R. Rahman and is slated for a theatrical release on March 27, 2026. Following its release, Ram Charan will reportedly shift his full focus to Sukumar’s next, setting the stage for one of Telugu cinema’s most exciting reunions.

First Published: December 30, 2025, 00:28 IST