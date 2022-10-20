Ram Charan’s Stardom Bedazzles Japanese Fans Ahead of RRR’s Grand Premiere

Ram Charan made an everlasting mark with his praiseworthy performance in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR. While the period action drama has captivated the western audiences and created quite a hype in other parts of the world, the film is now ready to entertain the Japanese audiences.

Ram Charan, who is currently in Japan promoting his film, took out time from his packed schedule and met met a few of his enthusiastic fans at a restaurant. He also posed for a picture with a cookie which had his image on the packaging.

Japan, which is known for merchandising their favourite anime characters and movie characters, have come up with several innovative and eye-catching merchandises, including cookie packages, CDs, beverage bottles, t-shirts etc with Ram Charan’s face imprinted on it. The Japanese audience have been enamoured by the star from the days of Magadheera, and with RRR, their love and anticipation has been on an all time high.

Ram Charan has been accompanied by his wife Upasana Kamineni who had earlier shared the photo of a fan moment on her Instagram handle. The snap showcased Ram and Upasana sitting opposite each other at the far end of the restaurant’s dining table. The pair were all smiles for the click. Ram’s fans also obliged as they smiled ear-to-ear, seemingly ecstatic to meet their favourite star. They struck different poses, giving delightful and wholesome expressions, and gesturing with their hands while looking at the shutterbugs.

Ram Charan would soon be joined by his co-star Jr NTR and director SS Rajamouli prior to the grand premiere on October 21. RRR, which has amassed over Rs 1200 crore, tells the story of a fearless revolutionary and an officer in the British force, who once shared a deep bond, decide to join forces and chart out an inspirational path of freedom against the despotic rulers. Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.

