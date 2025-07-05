Ram Kapoor On His Family’s Reaction To Mistry Promotions Controversy: ‘They Went Berserk’ | Web-series News

Last Updated: July 05, 2025, 21:54 IST

Mistry actor Ram Kapoor said that the controversy over his inappropriate sexual remarks was ‘not a big deal’.

Ram Kapoor was dropped from Mistry promotions for allegedly passing sexually inappropriate remarks

Ram Kapoor recently faced a controversy when he was removed from promotional activities for his web series ‘Mistry’ after making inappropriate sexual remarks. Now, in an interview with Zoom, Ram admitted that the situation made him nervous, and his family and staff went ‘berserk’. He mentioned that for him, the situation definitely had to be handled, but he added that it was ‘not a big deal’

Reflecting on his feelings during the controversy, Ram Kapoor recalled feeling scared and nervous, but added that he believes in not turning situations into big deals. He shared that while his family and staff went berserk, he assured them he would manage the situation. “I try not to make anything into too big a deal because I genuinely am of the thought process that, see, people don’t realise this, but all the big deals in our life are choices that we make. When this news hit, my family and my network and my staff went berserk. And I was telling everyone, ‘Why are you all reacting so much? I will handle it.’ And I did handle it. For me, it was definitely a situation that needed to be handled, but it was not a big deal,” he told Zoom.

Ram Kapoor also recalled advising his children that life will present challenges, and it is up to them to decide whether it is going to be a big deal or not. “I told my children the same thing: that, guys, all this will happen in life. You will decide whether it’s going to be a big deal or not. So that doesn’t mean that you ignore it or bypass it. Things have to be handled, but without panic. I tend to do that in every area of my life.”

About Ram Kapoor’s Mistry Promotions Controversy

A few days before the release of the mystery drama detective series ‘Mistry’, Ram Kapoor was dropped from all promotional activities related to the show. Mid-Day reported that the decision was made by senior leadership at JioHotstar after Ram Kapoor allegedly made sexually inappropriate and offensive remarks during a media event held at JW Marriott, Juhu on June 19. He reportedly made comments loaded with sexual innuendo, leaving team members uncomfortable.

Ram Kapoor’s Reaction To The Controversy

Reacting to the controversy, he told ETimes, “The interviews are being held solely with Mona. I am guilty as charged. I have said it. Let me start by saying that everything I’ve been accused of saying, I have said it. So, the fact is that I am guilty as charged. But this is what I have to say in my defence. Whenever I’m with people I am comfortable with, I tend to become my bindaas self. Everyone who knows me and who has worked with me knows that is how I am and that I don’t mean to be offensive.”

He said that the comments came from a ‘harmless place’, but regardless, the team members did get offensive and that’s not acceptable. “The OTT platform thought that certain things were wrong, and that is justified from their point of view. I do not blame them for taking this stance, because yes, it will teach me a lesson. I respect their decision, and I am going to find a way to apologise to each of those team members who were offended that day on a personal level,” he said.

First Published: