Rana Daggubati Says SS Rajamouli’s Magnum Opus Baahubali ‘Has Aged Beautifully’ | Telugu Cinema News

Baahubali: The Epic, the remastered version of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, merges Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion.

Baahubali: The Epic released in theatres on October 31.(Photo Credit: Facebook)

The re-edited and remastered version of SS Rajamouli’s grand saga was released in the theatres on October 31. Titled Baahubali: The Epic, the film combines footage from both Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017), offering audiences a single and seamless viewing experience enhanced with improved visuals and previously unseen moments.

Well, Rana Daggubati recently shared his thoughts after seeing the 3-hour 40-minute-long film. The actor and producer, who is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming film Kaantha, sat down for an interview with an entertainment news portal where he reflected on the re-release of Baahubali: The Epic, one of the most defining projects of his career.

Rana Daggubati Believes The Film Has Aged Beautifully

In a conversation with Galatta Plus, he shared his feelings about revisiting the iconic film nearly a decade after its initial release. “It is fun because that was the first story that was told to us. It was supposed to be one film at some point. It was just a long film… it was just so amazing to revisit that, and that we got to see it a decade later and it still has aged beautifully on the big screen,” he said.

He went on to reflect on the cultural significance of Rajamouli’s vision: “In India, you grow up with stories of mythology, wars, gods, and kings, and the only reference you have as a feature film is Baahubali. That this is how the warriors of Mahabharat could have been. The fact that it came on screen with a vision like Mr Rajamouli’s, who pushed each boundary, meant that the whole team went all out to make that film. That’s something that will always be the largest impact of my life.”

More About Baahubali: The Epic

Produced by Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni for Arka Media Works, the film is a compilation of SS Rajamouli’s blockbusters Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017). The re-release features Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nassar and Sathyaraj in pivotal roles.

The film follows the story of Shivudu (played by Prabhas), a young man raised far from Mahishmati’s kingdom. He finds his actual identity as Mahendra Baahubali, son of the beloved warrior-king Amarendra Baahubali. But during this revelation, he also discovers the royal struggle between his father and Bhallaladeva (played by Rana Daggubati), who betrayed his father, imprisoned Queen Devasena and took over the throne.

Mahendra later arrives in Mahishmati, accompanied by his loyal commander Katappa, to bring an end to Bhallaladeva’s cruel tyranny. He avenges his father’s murder, frees Devasena, and restores justice in the country.

