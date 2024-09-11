Rana Daggubati Touches Shah Rukh Khan’s Feet at IIFA 2024 Event; SRK’s Reaction Goes Viral | Watch

The press conference for the highly anticipated IIFA Awards 2024 was held in Mumbai on Tuesday, with the presence of Bollywood icons like Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, and other industry stalwarts such as Rana Daggubati, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Abhishek Banerjee. While the event was full of star power, it was Shah Rukh Khan who stole the show with his effortless charm and wit.

As Shah Rukh Khan took the stage, he praised Abhishek Banerjee for his stellar performance in Stree 2. “So good to see you live after watching your wonderful film. I have been waiting to call you,” SRK said, expressing admiration for the actor.

When asked about the upcoming IIFA awards, Shah Rukh shared some exciting news about the performances, revealing, “Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and Kriti Sanon will all be performing at the event, and the legendary Rekha ji will also be there. It’s a great honour and privilege for me.”

Karan Johar, in his signature style, joked about Shah Rukh’s long-standing association with IIFA. Responding to Karan’s praise, SRK humorously quipped, “Itni taarif kar rahe ho par bulaya toh ek hi baar tha! Tu sab likh ke leke aaya hai.” He quickly clarified, “I’m joking, but nowadays we have to make sure to explain that!”

Shah Rukh went on to express his admiration for IIFA, saying, “I would love to attend every time, but work commitments always come in the way. IIFA is always thinking big, and now with the inclusion of Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi cinema, it’s more Indian than ever before.”

The fun continued when Shah Rukh and Karan Johar invited Rana Daggubati to the stage. After Siddhant Chaturvedi and Abhishek Banerjee touched their own feet for laughs, Rana, with a cheeky grin, touched the feet of both Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar, saying, “We are fully South Indian. That’s how we do it!” His gesture brought the house down, making for a lighthearted viral moment. Later, SRK greeted Rana with a gentle kiss on his neck and a warm hug.

The IIFA Awards 2024 will take place between September 27 and 29 at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, promising a star-studded spectacle that fans won’t want to miss.