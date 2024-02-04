রবিবার , ৪ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ২১শে মাঘ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Ranbir Kapoor Carries Baby Raha in Arms As They Travel Together, Mommy Alia Bhatt Joins; Watch

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ৪, ২০২৪ ১০:১২ পূর্বাহ্ণ
fotojet 2024 02 04t092333.811 2024 02 a39023f6c7a12c286bd313df99984bb5


Last Updated: February 04, 2024, 09:24 IST

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Raha were recently spotted at the airport

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Raha were recently spotted at the airport

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt along with their baby daughter Raha were captured at the airport.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s baby girl, Raha, was recently captured at the airport. The little munchkin was cradled by her father with all the love and affection. Ranbir stepped out of his car and headed to the gates, while mommy Alia Bhatt accompanied them. The family was spotted at a private airport in Mumbai, while the shutterbugs captured them.

Have a look at the video:

Back in 2023, during the annual Kapoor Christmas lunch, Ranbir and Alia surprised fans by giving them the first look at Raha. The actors, who welcomed their daughter in November 2022, introduced their daughter to the media and shutterbugs. The blue-eyed Kapoor daughter joined her parents at the annual Christmas lunch, wearing the perfect Christmas dress.

In videos shared by the paparazzi, Raha was seen wearing a pink and white dress with Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer work on her dress. She was also seen wearing a pair of red shoes. Raha was welcomed with a loud cheer. However, Ranbir calmed the paparazzi down in an attempt to not scare her.

Ranbir and Alia had decided to wait a while before they introduced Raha to the world. Explaining her reason at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit earlier this year, Alia said, “I don’t want it to seem like I am hiding my daughter. I am proud of her. If the cameras were not rolling right now, I would put a giant image of her on the screen. I love her. I am proud of our baby. But we are new parents. We don’t know how we feel about her face splashed out all over the internet; she’s barely a year old.”

Although they chose to keep her away from the limelight, Ranbir has often spoken about her. In the past, the actor said he doesn’t shy away from showing pictures of Raha to people he meets frequently. Ranbir also recently revealed that he has his daughter Raha’s name inked on his collar bone.

aditi mugshot 2023 11 5ad98019419997fb0d1c418cfd0217d4 scaled
Aditi Giri

Aditi Giri is the Senior Subeditor at News18.com. An avid Bollywood enthusiast, she loves interviewing B-Town celebrities, uncovering their stories beRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

forest fires
চিলিতে ভয়াবহ দাবানলে নিহত ৪৬
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
ctg mamla
ঠিকাদারকে মারধর, ৪ ছাত্রলীগ নেতার বিরুদ্ধে মামলা
বাংলাদেশ
1707020124 photo
Sports Ministry Suspends Paralympic Committee of India for Violating Sports Code | More sports News
খেলাধুলা
fotojet 2024 02 04t092333.811 2024 02 a39023f6c7a12c286bd313df99984bb5
Ranbir Kapoor Carries Baby Raha in Arms As They Travel Together, Mommy Alia Bhatt Joins; Watch
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm BNP NPP Meeting 19 06 2022

যুগপৎ আন্দোলনে বিএনপি-এনপিপি একমত

 apple

iPhone: শীঘ্রই iPhone-এ আসতে চলেছে USB Type C পোর্ট! কোন চাপের মুখে এই সিদ্ধান্ত, জানুন

 holted

বিক্রেতা সংকটে ৫ কোম্পানি হল্টেড – Corporate Sangbad

 1101 mozammel haque 20221019181853

বিদেশে অপপ্রচারকারীদের শনাক্তে পদক্ষেপ নিচ্ছে সরকার

 Apil Division

চাকরি ফেরত পাবেন না ৮৫ নির্বাচন কর্মকর্তা, পূর্ণাঙ্গ রায় প্রকাশ – Corporate Sangbad

 whatsapp 7

WhatsApp-এর Self Chat ফিচার, তড়িঘড়ি নোট রাখতে কী ভাবে কাজে আসবে জেনে নিন

 received 1406552033411855

ঘুর্ণিঝড় মোখা: আনোয়ারার উপকূলে প্রশাসনের সচেতনামূলক মাইকিং

 wm Child Rape Issue 750x563

প্রতিবেশীর ঘরে কিশোরীর লাশ, ধর্ষণের পর হত্যা

 untitled design 15 3

Covid-19 Home Testing Kits: Usage and Concerns

 wm gani21

‘সময়কে জয় করে চলে গেছেন নাসিমুল গণি’