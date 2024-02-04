Ranbir Kapoor Carries Baby Raha in Arms As They Travel Together, Mommy Alia Bhatt Joins; Watch

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s baby girl, Raha, was recently captured at the airport. The little munchkin was cradled by her father with all the love and affection. Ranbir stepped out of his car and headed to the gates, while mommy Alia Bhatt accompanied them. The family was spotted at a private airport in Mumbai, while the shutterbugs captured them.

Have a look at the video:

Back in 2023, during the annual Kapoor Christmas lunch, Ranbir and Alia surprised fans by giving them the first look at Raha. The actors, who welcomed their daughter in November 2022, introduced their daughter to the media and shutterbugs. The blue-eyed Kapoor daughter joined her parents at the annual Christmas lunch, wearing the perfect Christmas dress.

In videos shared by the paparazzi, Raha was seen wearing a pink and white dress with Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer work on her dress. She was also seen wearing a pair of red shoes. Raha was welcomed with a loud cheer. However, Ranbir calmed the paparazzi down in an attempt to not scare her.

Ranbir and Alia had decided to wait a while before they introduced Raha to the world. Explaining her reason at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit earlier this year, Alia said, “I don’t want it to seem like I am hiding my daughter. I am proud of her. If the cameras were not rolling right now, I would put a giant image of her on the screen. I love her. I am proud of our baby. But we are new parents. We don’t know how we feel about her face splashed out all over the internet; she’s barely a year old.”

Although they chose to keep her away from the limelight, Ranbir has often spoken about her. In the past, the actor said he doesn’t shy away from showing pictures of Raha to people he meets frequently. Ranbir also recently revealed that he has his daughter Raha’s name inked on his collar bone.